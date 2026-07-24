Kevin O’Connell Has Heartfelt Reaction After Minnesota Vikings News

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered a heartfelt tribute to former equipment manager Dennis Ryan after a new profile detailed Ryan’s remarkable 47-year career with the organization.

“One of the greatest people to have worked in the NFL, lucky to have worked with you Dennis,” O’Connell wrote on X on July 24. “Congrats my friend!”

O’Connell was responding to an article from Alec Lewis of The Athletic, which chronicled Ryan’s influence on generations of Vikings players, coaches and staff members. Ryan retired in April 2023 after working 922 games for Minnesota, including 705 consecutive games from 1979 through 2021.

The post was brief, but it carried added significance coming from O’Connell. The Vikings hired him in 2022, meaning he worked alongside Ryan during the final stage of a career that began decades before O’Connell entered the NFL.

One of the greatest people to have worked in the NFL, lucky to have worked with you Dennis! Congrats my friend! https://t.co/I4uASX0GUX — Kevin O'Connell (@KevOC7) July 24, 2026

Kevin O’Connell’s Message Shows the Reach of Dennis Ryan’s Impact

Ryan spent most of his career away from cameras and headlines, but his influence reached nearly every corner of the Vikings organization.

Former players told The Athletic that Ryan did much more than distribute uniforms and maintain equipment. He customized helmets and shoulder pads, prepared footballs to quarterbacks’ specifications and developed makeshift solutions that helped injured players return to the field.

Former Vikings linebacker and coach Pete Bercich placed Ryan alongside legendary head coach Bud Grant when describing his importance to the franchise.

Bercich said Grant established what the Vikings were supposed to represent, while Ryan helped turn that vision into the organization’s everyday reality.

That helps explain why O’Connell’s reaction went beyond a routine congratulatory post. Ryan’s tenure connected vastly different periods of Vikings history, from the Grant era through the beginning of O’Connell’s time as head coach.

Dennis Ryan Worked 922 Games for the Vikings

Ryan began working for the Vikings as a 16-year-old in 1975 and later replaced the franchise’s original equipment manager, Jimmy “Stubby” Eason.

His responsibilities grew as the league became more complex. Ryan handled equipment preparation, uniform maintenance, international-travel logistics and the numerous individual requests that came from players at every position.

Former quarterback Brad Johnson recalled Ryan preparing footballs so intensely that he emerged sweating with bloodied knuckles. Other players remembered him modifying cleats, padding and face shields to improve comfort or protection.

Ryan also developed deep personal relationships with players. The Athletic reported that Kirk Cousins recently sent him a lengthy voice message expressing his admiration, while Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle once attempted to give Ryan a Rolex as a thank-you gift. Ryan refused it.

Ryan’s Hall of Fame Recognition Came After His Retirement

Ryan received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Award of Excellence after his retirement, giving national recognition to a career built largely outside public view.

The honor also arrived at an appropriate moment for the Vikings. As another training camp approaches, attention will naturally turn toward O’Connell, Minnesota’s players and the battles that could shape the coming season.

Ryan’s story is a reminder that an NFL team depends on far more people than those appearing on game broadcasts.

O’Connell now oversees a Vikings program shaped in part by the standards Ryan maintained for nearly half a century. His public message made clear that even a relatively short period working together was enough for Ryan to leave a lasting impression.

For a man who spent 47 years avoiding recognition, the praise from Minnesota’s current head coach represented another well-earned moment in the spotlight.