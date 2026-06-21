Vikings Encouraged to Pursue RB Trade for Kevin O’Connell’s Offense

The Minnesota Vikings managed to bring back veteran Aaron Jones Sr. on a revised contract this offseason. Kevin O’Connell will see two other veteran running backs return and sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne added to the mix.

Will that be enough to help take pressure away from whomever starts behind center for the Vikings this fall?

Vikings Territory’s Dustin Baker didn’t predicted Minnesota to add another running back this offseason. But Baker didn’t rule it out either.

On a list of six potential Vikings summer surprises, Baker mentioned the possibility of Minnesota trading for a running back. The analyst then proposed Miami Dolphins third-year back Jaylen Wright as a possible target.

“With Frank Smith, formerly Miami’s offensive coordinator, now serving as Minnesota’s assistant head coach, a connection already exists,” wrote Baker. “Wright is currently Miami’s RB2, but the arrival of Ollie Gordon this summer could alter the depth chart. If Wright finds himself as the RB3, a new environment might be beneficial.

“His speed is a major asset, with a reported 4.38 40-yard dash time. Through two seasons, he has accumulated approximately 600 scrimmage yards and recently turned 23.”

Baker argued the Vikings could acquire Wright for a late-round selection.

Last season, Wright ran for 288 yards on 70 carries.