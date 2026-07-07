Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Compares Kyler Murray to Super Bowl Champion QB’s Situation

The Minnesota Vikings may have a new starting quarterback on their hands and Kevin O’Connell is excited about the team’s quarterback situation.

The Vikings will enter the 2026 season with renewed optimism after adding former Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray to the mix. Murray will compete with former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job. He’ll inherit one of the best offensive supporting casts in the league featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

To top things off, the Vikings not only ended last season on a five-game win streak, they’re only two years removed from going 14-3, tied for the best record in the NFL.

O’Connell has coached his fair share of good quarterbacks in Minnesota including reigning Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold and four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins. O’Connell said he envisions a scenario of lifting Murray back up the way that they previously did with Darnold.

Darnold had been considered a bust in his previous stops with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers after he was made the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, it was with the Vikings under O’Connell’s tutelage that he clinched his first Pro Bowl bid after a career season that saw him throw 35 touchdowns with a 102.5 passer rating.

The former No. 3 overall pick would go on to win the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks the following season.

“But at the same time, guys we’ve had a lot of success with different veteran quarterbacks at different stages of their career, whether it was Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins, and now we want to do everything we can to provide Kyler Murray with a great opportunity and see what he can do with it,” said O’Connell of Murray in preparation for his participation in the American Century Championship.

Kyler Murray’s Rough String of Play in Recent Seasons

Murray was once considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, throwing for 26 touchdowns while rushing for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns, both the second-highest totals of any quarterback in the league that season. The Cardinals also made it to the playoffs the following year.

However, it’s been a rough go of things in recent seasons, with Arizona going 4-13 in back-to-back seasons during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before bottoming out at 3-14 this past season.

Murray had a strong year in 2024, throwing 21 touchdowns with 572 rushing yards to boot. The Cardinals also happened to finish with a solid record, going 8-9 that season.

The Vikings’ move for Murray was made in large part due to McCarthy’s struggles during the 2025 season. The 2024 first-round pick ranked towards the bottom of the league in most major passing categories, which was a big reason for Minnesota’s regression when it comes to record when compared to their 2024 season.

Kevin O’Connell Speaks Glowingly of Kyler Murray Addition

O’Connell spoke glowingly of adding Murray to the quarterback mix, which also includes veteran quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Kyler has always been a player,” said O’Connell. “I’ve known him for a long time, and obviously having coached against him at multiple spots, and the talent you talked about bringing that different dimension. I think what he’s really done over seven years in the NFL is really maintain that dimension. But also the growth, the way he sees the field, the way he can throw with anticipation, and ultimately where he’s at in his career is a unique time. Having had the success that he had at his previous stop and ultimately wanting to build upon that and us having the opportunity to bring him to Minnesota, it felt like a great fit.”