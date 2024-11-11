Vikings Coach Sends Message on Benching Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell got ahead of the elephant in the room after Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in an ugly 12-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

“We’re still 100% confident in Sam,” O’Connell said in his postgame news conference, per ESPN. “It would be craziness not to be.”

Enjoying a career resurgence, Darnold is 7-2 as the Vikings’ starter and is on pace to set career highs in numerous figures. However, he also leads the NFL with 13 turnovers.

The Darnold-led Vikings outgained Jacksonville 402-143, punted twice all day and made seven trips inside the Jaguars’ 30-yard line.

However, they had to sweat out a nail-biting victory due to two red-zone interceptions and settling for four field goals from replacement kicker John Parker Romo.

But still, there was “not one” thought of benching Darnold that crossed O’Connell’s mind.

“Not one all day long,” he restated. “In fact, I was looking at it as a great opportunity to see growth and continue to move the team. We’re going to check back on this moment and use it the right way, and Sam is going to be better off for it. I truly do believe that.”

O’Connell drove that point home in his locker room speech, pivoting to Darnold after praising the defense and special teams units for carrying them to victory.

“We will improve. We will put the ball in the end zone. Sam, everybody in this locker room knows, you are the [expletive] guy that’s going to take us there,” O’Connell said.

Vikings Have No Other Option Than to Ride With Sam Darnold

When the Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal, the contract indicated that he would compete for the starting job alongside first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy.

That competition was leaning Darnold’s way through training camp, but the idea that McCarthy would eventually take the starting reins was a strong possibility.

The Vikings’ season was written off after McCarthy underwent season-ending meniscus surgery, but Darnold surprised the league by leading Minnesota to five straight wins to start the season.

His early MVP run seems more like a mirage at this stage of the season, but the Vikings have proved to find ways to win even when Darnold isn’t having his best game. It’s a rollercoaster they signed up for once they signed him in March.

However, at this stage in the season, there is no McCarthy option.

The only viable replacement for Darnold would be Nick Mullens, who O’Connell watched throw caution to the wind last season. In three starts in 2023, Mullens threw eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Sam Darnold Speaks Out After Meltdown vs. Jaguars

After the game, Darnold addressed his turnovers against a Jacksonville team that played him differently than most defenses have this season.

Entering the game, the Jaguars blitzed at the lowest rate in the league (15.2%). They opted to put a cap on the Vikings offense and force Darnold to go the length of the field.

Facing shell coverage often, Darnold’s interceptions all came while targeting Justin Jefferson.

“In those moments when they’re playing shell coverage,” Darnold said, per ESPN,” 0r they’re playing whatever type of shell man they want to play. I’ve just got to continue to stay patient and take what they give me.”

Darnold has thrown five interceptions in the past two games and turned the ball over six times. Sunday marked the first time that Darnold had thrown three interceptions in a game since 2021.

“I’ve got to do a lot better job taking care of the football. I think that’s obvious,” Darnold added. “Just being situationally aware of where we are at on the field, first and second down, just being able to put the ball in play and let our guys go run with it. I thought I should have done a lot better job of that today, but we’ll just look at the tape and learn from it that way.”