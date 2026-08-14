Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Has Strong Justin Jefferson Message

Justin Jefferson still reached the 1,000-yard mark last season, but it was anything but a smooth year for the Minnesota Vikings star. The inconsistent play at quarterback took a toll on Jefferson’s production, leading some to rule him out as the best wideout in the NFL.

During the 2025 campaign, Jefferson played 392 pass snaps for the Vikings, leading to an 80.5 overall PFF grade. Jefferson hauled in 84 receptions on 140 targets for 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Moreover, he averaged 12.5 yards per reception and generated 435 yards after the catch while having five drops.

Nonetheless, with the Vikings now deciding that Kyler Murray is QB1, the former Arizona Cardinals star will need to get on the same page with Jefferson to elevate the wideout’s production back to where many expect it to be.

Despite Murray being QB1, head coach Kevin O’Connell also wants to do his part to ensure Jefferson has a bounce-back season. O’Connell didn’t go into specifics, but he likely knows that Jefferson can’t have another down season by his standards.

“We talk a lot about if you’re two-on-one, a hook defender, a flat defender, who takes the progression away,” O’Connell said in an Aug. 14 video from the “Bent Outta Shape“ podcast. “If it’s not that player who normally takes you to your next progression, and then also the element of how we combat how people play Justin Jefferson.

“We have to try to do some things to help Justin because he’s our best player, but at the same time, how that can open up and free you as a quarterback to maybe attack some one-on-ones elsewhere.”

Vikings Are Looking to Have a Better Run Game in 2026

While O’Connell is looking for ways to get the most out of Jefferson, he also noted that it’s important for the Vikings offense to lean on their running game. Minnesota has one of the best wideout groups, but a good run game will make their passing attack even more lethal.

“A lot of things since the season ended last year have been about really building out and opening up our run game to truly be what we intended it to be when we got here, where I fell short of making it look and feel the way we want it to,” O’Connell noted. “I feel really strongly about the direction that we’re going in with it.

“But I think about how we talk about reading plays is another thing. It’s not just unique to this system. They do it similarly in L.A., Jacksonville, and different places around the league. But we talk a lot about voids and vacancies.”

Minnesota Urged to Find Consistency at QB This Season

Recently, “Good Morning Football“ co-host Jamie Erdahl stated that Minnesota needs to get the most out of Jefferson. With the QB battle now settled, it’s up to Murray to help elevate the Vikings star’s production.

“This is a team with a beautifully historic list of names at the wide receiver position, and all he’s trying to do is continue that, “ Erdahl said during a July 24 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.“ “Just give him a guy. I don’t care who the guy is. I really don’t. Just find the one. We thought we had the guy [in Sam Darnold]. Then he went and did what he did.”