Kevin O’Connell’s Standing With the Vikings Gets an Ominous Warning

There’s a lot at stake for the Minnesota Vikings in 2026. From the questions surrounding the quarterback position to maybe even the future of star receiver Justin Jefferson, there will be no shortage of drama in Minnesota.

One potential concern to watch, though, is head coach Kevin O’Connell’s seat temperature. As ESPN’s Kevin Seifert notes, if the Vikings once again fail to win a playoff game under O’Connell, the Vikings would be faced with a tough decision.

“This outcome would complicate O’Connell’s tenure but not necessarily end it,” wrote Seifert about the possibility of another winless year in the postseason.

“During his first four seasons, O’Connell won an NFL Coach of the Year award (2024) and collected 43 regular-season wins, tied for fifth most in the NFL over that period. But he is winless in two playoff appearances, and there is a relatively short list of recent NFL coaches who made it to a sixth season without first winning a playoff game.”

Kevin O’Connell Could be on the Hot Seat if 2026 Falls Short Again

Should Minnesota fail to win a playoff game and retain O’Connell, it would mark just the fourth time this century that a team has opted to keep their head coach for a sixth season after no playoff success. Seifert remarked that O’Connell would join Jay Gruden, Marvin Lewis and Gary Kubiak as the only other coaches to earn a sixth year in that case.

The Vikings are already in a bit of uncharted territory, after firing their general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah while retaining O’Connell. It’s more typical that teams keep their coach and GM tied together, but it’s clear the Vikings have more faith in O’Connell. While the expectations remain high, there’s only so much time the coach will get without producing any playoff wins.

And while it hasn’t all fallen on O’Connell, with constant quarterback injuries during his tenure, five straight years without a postseason win would certainly heat up his seat rather quickly.

The Vikings Still Have Plenty of Questions to Answer at Quarterback

In his Thursday column, Seifert addressed the uneasy quarterback situation in Minnesota. With Kyler Murray coming into a complex offense and J.J. McCarthy coming off a disappointing year, the battle is expected to go into training camp and potentially beyond.

“Murray is the heavy favorite to win the job, but it’s impossible to pull eyes away from any unsettled quarterback situation,” wrote Seifert. “In his previous seven NFL seasons, Murray has displayed the arm talent necessary to succeed in O’Connell’s offense. But how long will it take him to grow accustomed to what is admittedly a complex scheme, one that requires active eyes and patient feet in the pocket?”

Murray has already said that it’s been a struggle to learn the offense while splitting snaps with McCarthy, but he’ll have to continue that battle for at least another few weeks. Recent reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggest that the competition could last all the way up to the start of the season.