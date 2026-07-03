Kevin O’Connell Talks Vikings QB Situation, NY Jets Connection at Golf Event

This week ahead of the American Century Championship, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed some of his text messages.

No, not those text messages, but rather the ones he sends to his former roommate and current New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey. O’Connell, a former Jet himself, was college roommates with Mougey, and the two have stayed close during their years in the NFL.

“Most of the time I was complimenting him on whether it was a great draft they had, or how they handled some of their internal situations there — getting their running back (Breece Hall re-signed),” O’Connell said.

“As a former Jet, it’s always good to see the organization in good hands — and they certainly are with Darren and A.G. (Aaron Glenn).”

While the Jets haven’t exactly been the pinnacle of excellence in recent years, the Vikings head man seems to think things are trending upward. As far his own team goes, he admits that a lot hinges upon the success at quarterback.

Kevin O’Connell Talks Ongoing QB Battle Ahead of Training Camp

The Vikings are hosting a heated quarterback battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy that is expected to continue into training camp and possibly beyond. For O’Connell, it all comes down to the quarterback executing the offense.

“What we’ve tried to do is put together a world where the quarterback — whoever is in the game for us — can prepare and simply do their job,” O’Connell said. “When you get quality play at that position — and what that looks like can look a lot different depending on guys’ skill set — it just leads to so many avenues to your team having a chance to win different types of games.”

After a season marred with injuries and poor play at quarterback in 2025, the Vikings are hoping that at least one of their quarterbacks can steady the ship in 2026. McCarthy is reportedly improved, but by how much remains to be seen. Murray, a former No. 1 overall pick, is still learning the offense, but remains the favorite to win the job.

Kyler Murray Rumor Gets Squashed by Former Teammate

Murray’s path to Minnesota began with essentially being pushed out of Arizona. The Cardinals and Murray never found success together, and now they’ll pay him over $30 million this year to not be there.

One of the most bizarre rumors of Murray’s time in the desert was his obsession with video games hindering his study and game planning. It seems that one can now be put to bed.

“It was never really a thing,” said tight end Trey McBride on Bussin’ with the Boys about Kyler’s video game distractions. “He never talked about playing video games, but every single week he was in the media…he never talked about gaming or anything. I think they were just finding any stat to get on him.”

Murray’s maturity and leadership has constantly been questioned, but so far things in Minnesota seem to be going smoothly. He’ll have a few more weeks to try and secure the starting role.