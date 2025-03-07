Vikings Implored to Ignore Daniel Jones And Bring Back Familiar Face in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings‘ impending quarterback decision is no stranger to fans; to bring back Sam Darnold, or to move forward with JJ McCarthy as the franchise QB.

Whilst the Vikings are reportedly working to bring back the former #3 overall pick, with free agency looming and no deal in sight, Darnold may be behooved to seek pastures greener – particularly those who do not have his future replacement waiting in the wings.

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, posed a very intriguing option for the Vikings in the case that the ex Jet does depart Minneapolis.

Could Kirk Cousins end up back in Minnesota? 👀 Catch @movethesticks and @greggrosenthal on “40s and Free Agents” — a new NFL offseason limited series on podcast platforms, YouTube, the NFL FAST Channel, and NFL Network on Thursdays at 5 p.m. @iHeartRadio | @iHeartPodcasts pic.twitter.com/uZ7cOYsWTt — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 7, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kirk Cousins An Untalked About Potential Replacement For Sam Darnold

Speaking on a new NFL Network show “40s and Free Agents”, Jeremiah along with Gregg Rosenthal put forward the idea that Kirk Cousins could re-join his former team as a veteran presence for JJ McCarthy.

“Nobody’s talked about this but I think it’s a fascinating conversation”, Jeremiah says, “If, let’s say, Sam Darnold leaves, Sam Darnold goes to the Steelers right – so he’s gone. If you’re Minnesota – and here’s the options, right:

You have JJ, you’re hoping he’s going to be the guy, but you need a veteran there. You have Daniel Jones who’s been on your team last year; you have Kirk Cousins [who] is available to come back, as – you know – buying you a little more time with JJ McCarthy.

Would you rather have Daniel Jones with what he’s going to cost, which I would have to believe is a lot more than what Kirk Cousins, because of the Falcons and the way that contract was situated. You could get Kirk Cousins back in Minnesota for next to nothing.”

As Jeremiah alludes to, Kirk Cousins will be owed a significant amount of money if the Atlanta Falcons decide to cut him – $90 million to be exact.

Cousins is technically still on Atlanta Falcons, but he is widely regarded to be a very likely cut candidate this spring.

Therefore, similar to Russell Wilson‘s situation with the Denver Broncos last season; where the team cut him, and the massive payout allowed him to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for very little that same offseason; Cousins can afford to take an uber cheap deal with a team that he deems to be a good fit for him at this stage in his career – if he does end up being released.

Would Bringing Back Kirk Cousins Make Sense For the Vikings?

After his final few interception-laden performances, it is unlikely that any team will view Cousins as a genuine starting-caliber quarterback. However, given his character, experience, and ability to still make some plays when called upon, there will surely be plenty of suitors to bring him in as a QB2.

Many organizations will also see Cousins’ declining performances in 2024 as a function of his Achilles tear, suffered just a year prior – with older players like the 4 x Pro Bowler taking longer to get back to full working muscular health.

Minnesota will have high expectations for McCarthy, but the influence of a veteran presence who can be a guiding presence for the former #10 overall pick, and a good-quality insurance if McCarthy has an injury setback or struggles continuously early on, will certainly be tempting for the Vikings.

For a price that could be close to the veteran’s minimum – compared to around $5-10 million for Daniel Jones – the choice is crystal clear.