Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Fights Back Tears in Emotional Postgame Interview

Kirk Cousins had plenty to celebrate after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 15.

But the 38-year-old quarterback was overcome with emotion when asked what it meant to return to Minnesota, especially at Lambeau Field, where he suffered a devastating Achilles injury three years earlier.

Speaking with ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry following the victory, Cousins’ voice cracked as he reflected on his difficult journey back to the Vikings.

“Yeah, it was—it was emotional, you know, coming to the stadium three years ago,” Cousins said. “Tearing my Achilles here and, um, it’s been a tough three years and I was just grateful for the opportunity to play here today.”

Cousins also expressed gratitude toward his teammates for helping make the victory possible.

When Thiry asked whether he expected the moment to be so emotional, Cousins delivered perhaps the most powerful line of the interview.

“It’s been a tough three years, you know, and, um, there’s more to the story being written.”

The exchange offered a rare, vulnerable moment from the veteran quarterback, who was playing his first game back with Minnesota after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders just five days earlier.

Kirk Cousins Returns to Scene of Devastating Vikings Injury

There was remarkable symmetry to Cousins’ return.

On October 29, 2023, Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles while playing for Minnesota against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings won that game 24-10, but the injury ended Cousins’ season and ultimately preceded his departure from Minnesota in free agency the following offseason.

More than three years later, Cousins returned to that same field wearing a Vikings uniform again.

This time, he finished the game.

And he gave Minnesota exactly what it needed.

According to the official game statistics, Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the victory.

The win improved the Vikings to 7-2, strengthening their position in the NFC playoff race after consecutive losses had raised questions about the team’s quarterback situation.

As Heavy previously reported, Cousins’ performance also drew praise for the immediate difference he made in Minnesota’s offense.

But the quarterback wasn’t interested in taking all the credit.

“We can talk about offense, but it’s the defense,” Cousins told Thiry. “The defense was what won us a football game today and, um, they’re always going to give us a chance.”

Minnesota forced four turnovers and sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love eight times in the victory.

The emotional moment also drew a heartfelt response from the Vikings themselves.

Minnesota’s official X account shared the postgame interview on November 15, adding a simple message to its returning quarterback: “Nothing but love for you @KirkCousins8 💜”

For a quarterback whose first stint in Minnesota ended following a devastating injury, the public show of affection added another layer to an already memorable homecoming.

Kirk Cousins Shares Heartfelt Message About Justin Jefferson Reunion

The emotional interview wasn’t limited to Cousins’ injury or the circumstances of his return.

Thiry also asked about reconnecting with Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, who described having his former quarterback back at practice as a joy.

Cousins didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, it’s a good word,” Cousins said. “I love being back with him. I love being back with him.”

“He’s a competitor. He’s—he—he’s a lot of fun to play with.”

Jefferson caught nine passes for 74 yards against Green Bay, immediately reestablishing a connection that helped define Cousins’ first stint with the franchise.

The reunion has implications beyond one Sunday afternoon, too.

According to Heavy’s November 15 coverage of NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport’s reporting, Minnesota discussed the possibility of keeping Cousins beyond the 2026 season before completing the trade with Las Vegas.

That makes Cousins’ parting words from his emotional interview particularly meaningful.

Three years after suffering an injury that changed the trajectory of his career, Cousins is back in Minnesota, back with Jefferson and back in the NFC playoff race.

And as he said himself, there’s more to the story being written.