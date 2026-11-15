NFL Insider: Vikings Want Kirk Cousins Back in 2027

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t bring Kirk Cousins back just to try to win and start for the rest of this season. According to Ian Rapoport’s story today, Minnesota has already talked to him about sticking around in 2027 too.

Minnesota Eyeing Kirk in 27′

Before the trade with the Raiders was finalized, the team called Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, and made it apparent they wanted this to be more than a short-term rental. Cousins will be a free agent after this year due to his current contract structure, but he was open to the conversation. That was enough for the Vikings to move forward with the deal.

At 38, Cousins is still playing like a top 10 quarterback. nfl /stats/player/_/table/passing/sort/passingYards/dir/desc” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>He is 2nd in the NFL in touchdowns (19) and 5th in the league in passing yards (2,340). It is true he is getting older and will be 39 next year, but this isn’t the same situation as when Minnesota tried doing this before with Kirk. He wasn’t ready to hang it up and wanted a longer commitment in his last stint with the Vikings. He didn’t get that from Minnesota and looked elsewhere. He got what at the time was a commitment from Atlanta that turned out to be a similar situation.

Vikings & Kirk Cousins 2.0

It’s different this time, and I think Kirk is ready to play that role. Minnesota gets a consistency for next season. No quarterback competition. No questions who will be starting. Kevin O’Connell’s offense gets a proven QB in his system and has chemistry with Justin Jefferson. That last part matters. Keeping Jefferson happy going into next year is a much bigger deal than you think. For Cousins, he gets a chance to play for a team that could actually contend in 2026 and possibly finish his career as a Minnesota Viking.

It also buys the Vikings time to take a page from the Raiders, and what they were doing with Fernando Mendoza. Minnesota’s GM Nolan Teasley gets his chance to draft a young quarterback. Minnesota can take a similar approach in this draft as Las Vegas, targeting a developmental quarterback who can absorb the system without having to carry the offense immediately. Cousins will be the guy this season, and as long as a deal comes together, be the starter going into next year.

A Deal That Makes Sense For Minnesota

The money works in their favor too. The Vikings took on the rest of Cousins’ minimum salary for this season plus a $10 million roster bonus that’s already guaranteed for 2027. The Vikings will likely come to terms on a new deal for at least 2027 that will be based on performance this year. Could it depend on if the Vikings are in the playoffs or how it ends? Sure, but Minnesota doesn’t have options right now for next year. It would also depend that both sides can agree upon as the starter next season. At least for now there is interest from both sides.

For a franchise that’s spent the last few years up in the air at the position, this would be a win. Cousins gives them competent play at the position and consistency. It keeps Justin Jefferson in Minnesota with the chemistry and performance they have had together. The draft gives them a chance to take a shot at a potential quarterback as well, who can learn under Cousins. This deal makes sense for Minnesota and Kirk Cousins if he is under center in 2027. And if it all lines up, Cousins gets a chance to write a better ending to his story in Minnesota.