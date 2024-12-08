Kirk Cousins Gets Bad News After Loss to Vikings

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings‘ bet of moving on from Kirk Cousins came to a crescendo following a Week 14 win over the Cousin-led Falcons.

Sam Darnold became the first Vikings quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards and five touchdowns in a game since Daunte Culpepper in 2004 to the tune of a 42-21 win on December 8 — the most points scored by the Vikings in head coach Kevin O’Connell‘s three-year tenure.

Meanwhile, Cousins couldn’t shake the turnover bug that’s bit him late in the season.

He threw for 344 yards for zero touchdowns and two interceptions, adding to his league-leading total of 15 on the season. Cousins has not thrown a touchdown in four games — the longest dry streak of his career.

There were calls for the Falcons to bench Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr. before the game.

To Cousins’ chagrin, those calls have only grown louder.

Falcons, NFL Fans Call for Kirk Cousins to Be Benched After Loss to Vikings

Fans and analysts took to social media to vent their frustrations with his performance.

Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho called on the Falcons to make the inevitable move the franchise positioned itself into by drafting Penix in April.

“You drafted Michael Penix Jr. for this moment, make the switch Falcons,” Acho wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniels agreed, saying “how can you not at least entertain the idea of Michael Penix Jr?”

The Falcons franchise is facing scrutiny for their decision to pay Cousins a $50 million g guaranteed this season as part of the four-year, $180 million deal he signed in March.

The whole QB development plan where sitting Michael Penix Jr. behind Kirk Cousins and his big monied contract is proving itself to be the dumbest decision of 2024. Can’t imagine Terry Fontenot survives this catastrophe. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) December 8, 2024

“Rather remarkable how much better 1 year – $10 million Sam Darnold is than 4 year – $180 million Kirk Cousins,” Green Bay Packers podcaster Andy Herman wrote.

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Myron Medcalf chimed in on the conversation, saying “You all were warned,” to Falcosn fans.

Vikings Revel in Sam Darnold’s 5-TD Performance

While Cousins’ name is subject to vitriol on social media, Darnold fully won over the Vikings fan base following his five-touchdown performance.

“Sam Darnold just stood up on the bench and was going nuts. Crowd is chanting MVP. Justin Jefferson smiling bright on the screen. What a world,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis noted.

Sam Darnold TURNIN UP with #Vikings fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VXKRFWBLtl — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) December 8, 2024

“This place is in euphoric celebration mode as this game wraps up,” Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz wrote. “They’re showing Darnold, Jefferson, Addison and their starts on the video boards over and over. Crowd eating up every minute of it.”

U.S. Bank Stadium’s production team poked a little fun midgame at Cousins, prompting fans to pick music during commercial breaks.

Overall, the Vikings’ decision to pivot to Darnold was a massive success for the franchise. Medcalf offered a fitting metaphor.

“Going from Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold is basically like the Vikings buying a nice 3BR/2BA home that they later discovered had some oil in the backyard after they finally got out of their timeshare,” he wrote.