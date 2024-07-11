Kirk Cousins Talks Vikings Signing Justin Jefferson to Massive Contract: Exclusive

Kirk Cousins knew it was not a matter of if, but when the Minnesota Vikings would make Justin Jefferson one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

In June, Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at $35 million a season.

“Justin has answered the bell time and time again. Really happy for him with the contract that was inevitable,” Cousins told Heavy.com in an exclusive interview in partnership with Manitou Pontoon Boats a week after Jefferson signed his contract.

“Happy it’s official and will always be rooting for him.”

Kirk Cousins Confident Jefferson Can Lead Vikings

The Vikings’ desire to extend Jefferson played into the math of Cousins’ negotiations over the past 12 months.

In March, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract (with $100 million guaranteed) with the Atlanta Falcons that the Vikings could not match, effectively ending one of the league’s top quarterback-wide receiver pairings of the past four seasons.

Jefferson’s 5,946 yards receiving through his first four seasons is the most by any player in league history. Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl berths for the first time in his career, Cousins was poised to make it three in a row during the 2023 season before he ruptured his Achilles tendon midseason.

As Jefferson embarks on the first season without Cousins as his Week 1 starting quarterback, Cousins does not doubt the leadership the 25-year-old receiver will bring.

“A player like Justin raises the standard of the people around him and makes sure they’re able to keep up,” Cousins said. “He goes from watching how Adam Thielen does it to realizing he becomes the Adam Thielen.

“(Jefferson) was a team captain last year. It shows how you advance to new roles and responsibilities,” Cousins added. “He’ll be a great example for those young players to follow and learn all those tricks of the trade.”

Justin Jefferson ‘Not Mad’ About Kirk Cousins Leaving Vikings

Upon the release of Netflix’s “Receiver” on July 10, Jefferson, who stars in the docuseries, made an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” and made it clear there is no bad blood between Cousins and him.

“Yeah and no,” Jefferson said on July 9 when asked if he was surprised that Cousins left for Atlanta. “I always knew Kirk was going to do whatever he needs to do for his business-wise. I just knew that everything wasn’t the way he wanted it to be here. Especially just with having to pay me and having to pay so many other different guys, I feel like he just wanted a new start. A new opportunity to start with Atlanta and a clean slate. I’m not mad at him at all for that.

“I’m grateful for what he has brought to me, and the things that we have accomplished together, but at the end of the day it’s a business,” Jefferson added. “You have to do what you have to do for yourself and your family. I clearly understand that.”

While Jefferson hoped for Cousins’ return throughout the negotiating window ahead of free agency, he isn’t hung up on starting over with a new quarterback.

“It’s onto the next. It doesn’t really matter what quarterback it is in my eyes, I’m always going to make the best of the opportunity. Always going to try to be the quarterback’s friend and make his job a lot easier,” Jefferson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Kirk or if it’s Sam [Darnold] or it’s J.J. [McCarthy]. I’m going to make it as easy as possible for them.”