Proposed Trade Package Sends Ex Vikings QB And Pro Bowl Tight End To The Midwest

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback situation is pretty stable as of the moment, with JJ McCarthy impressing both Vikings staff and the media with his play during May’s OTAs.
However, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not have the same luxury – and as such may be forced to make a trade for one of the Vikings’ former QBs, Kirk Cousins.
Cousins Could Be The Man For Pittsburgh If Rodgers Continues To Stall
Whilst Aaron Rodgers is obviously their immediate, #1 target, the Steelers will know by now that a Tomlin/Rodgers union is not a guaranteed done deal. As such, Pittsburgh could be left with just Will Howard and Mason Rudolph heading the charge at QB going into 2025.
Moreover, with the team trading away George Pickens, the Steelers could certainly do with help in the pass catching department. And despite Kyle Pitts‘ inability to live up to the hype of being the fourth overall pick in 2021, he has still managed over 2,600 yards in his first four years in the league.
So, with that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Steelers could make a bid to trade for both Pitts and the former Viking, sending a haul over to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange.
“Steelers Get: TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kirk Cousins
Falcons Get: 2026 2nd-round pick, 2026 5th-round pick, 2027 4th-round pick
Trade Proposal Has Pitts And Cousins Traded For 2nd Rounder And More
“Pitts has yet to replicate his rookie success and isn’t under contract beyond this season. Therefore, the Falcons are unlikely to receive a second-round offer for the tight end alone.
In this hypothetical scenario, though, Atlanta offloads Cousins, along with Pitts, to get a second-rounder and a bit more from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons would also save $27.5 million in cap space by moving Cousins after June 1.”
Knox notes that, if Rodgers does not sign – Cousins would likely be the man for Pittsburgh – and could be a better option looking ahead irregardless.
“The Steelers are widely expected to add Aaron Rodgers at some point this offseason, which would erase any potential interest in Cousins. Rodgers hasn’t signed a contract yet, though, which leaves Mason Rudolph as QB1 in Pittsburgh. If Rodgers decides to retire or try playing elsewhere in 2025, Cousins could be the Steelers’ next best option.
Cousins, who is over four years younger than Rodgers, would have more potential long-term value to the Steelers anyway.”
And for those saying that this is rendered irrelevant as Rodgers will more than likely sign for the Steelers, one should note the words coming from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the matter.
“As long as Pittsburgh doesn’t have a quarterback, I’ll always keep my eyes open on that [a trade for Cousins],” Schrager said on the The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, very much implying that there is still very much a question mark as to the future of the Steelers’ QB1 come Week 1.
A second round, fourth and fifth round pick might be a lot bit steep for an expensive, aged quarterback and an underperforming tight end, but it is still very in the pipeline that we could see both of these players in Pittsburgh by the end of the offseason.
