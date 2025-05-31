Proposed Trade Package Sends Ex Vikings QB And Pro Bowl Tight End To The Midwest

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback situation is pretty stable as of the moment, with JJ McCarthy impressing both Vikings staff and the media with his play during May’s OTAs.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not have the same luxury – and as such may be forced to make a trade for one of the Vikings’ former QBs, Kirk Cousins.

Cousins Could Be The Man For Pittsburgh If Rodgers Continues To Stall

Whilst Aaron Rodgers is obviously their immediate, #1 target, the Steelers will know by now that a Tomlin/Rodgers union is not a guaranteed done deal. As such, Pittsburgh could be left with just Will Howard and Mason Rudolph heading the charge at QB going into 2025.

Moreover, with the team trading away George Pickens, the Steelers could certainly do with help in the pass catching department. And despite Kyle Pitts‘ inability to live up to the hype of being the fourth overall pick in 2021, he has still managed over 2,600 yards in his first four years in the league.

So, with that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Steelers could make a bid to trade for both Pitts and the former Viking, sending a haul over to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange.

“Steelers Get: TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kirk Cousins