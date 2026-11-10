Vikings Links to Kirk Cousins Heat Up After Carson Wentz 2 INT Showing

The Minnesota Vikings’ performance on offense at home against the Buffalo Bills ended with quarterback Carson Wentz receiving boos upon his return to the field in the second half of the fourth quarter.

Both Wentz and Murray have now struggled this season in a Vikings uniform, and whilst third-stringer Max Brosmer showed out late on in lieu of Wentz, fans will not quickly forget his four-interception game against the Seattle Seahawks in his first-ever start on Nov. 30 2025, which also saw him make one of the more iconic mishap-plays of the season.

As a result, Vikings fans and media alike have been imploring and predicting that the team makes a move for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the wake of the 23-6 defeat.

“By the conclusion of Tuesday’s #NFL trade deadline, Kirk Cousins will be a member of the Minnesota #Vikings once again. Calling it.” Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson predicted after Monday night’s game.

Kirk Cousins Linked to Vikings Move by Ian Rapoport

And speaking to Pat McAfee at the start of the fourth quarter of the game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport stated that the Vikings are going to “explore their options” at the position.

“I know the Minnesota Vikings are going to explore their options… They have Kirk Cousins, who obviously played for them, played for Kevin O’Connell. The Raiders have shown no indication they would trade him, but at least they could call and see what is there.”

Rapoport also mentions Daniel Jones as an option who could be both cost affordable this season salary-wise and not require vast amounts of draft compensation.

Kirk Cousins Would Make More Sense Than Daniel Jones

Simply on form, Cousins makes more sense than Jones. Cousins; the Raiders QB ranks 5th in the NFL in passing yards with 2,340 and sports a 97.1 passer rating. Jones ranks 19th with 1,722 and a dismal 68.9 rating.

Cousins also played for two years under head coach Kevin O’Connell, compared to Jones who has never started a game for the franchise.

The time is short. But at this point it feels like if the Vikings are going to seriously compete this season, they may have to make a deal at the eleventh hour to upgrade the most important position.