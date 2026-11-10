Who Is Vikings QB Max Brosmer? Backup Impresses After Taking Over For Carson Wentz

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense has been stagnant all night, and with the dissapointing play of Carson Wentz, the team has promoted backup (and regular third stringer) Max Brosmer to the starter for the fourth and final quarter of the game.

Who is Vikings QB Max Brosmer?

Brosmer is a former 2025 undrafted prospect out of the University of Minnesota. After impressing in camp his rookie year, he made the initial 53-man roster.

The second year pro struggled in action during his first year as relief to J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, throwing four interceptions against the Seattle Seahawks last season.

This is Brosmer’s eighth career game, having gone 1-1 as a starter.

Max Brosmer Brings Life to Vikings Offense Late On

Although the Vikings were essentially finished off by the time Brosmer was sent out to start, the the 25-year old showed impressive poise in the pocket, delivering a 16-yard strike to Jordan Addison on his first pass upon taking over the offense in the last part of the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, despite delivering a good pass to T.J. Hockenson on 4th and 9 coming out of the two-minute warning, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end was unable to garner enough forward progress to secure a first down, and Bills closed out the game kneeling.

Brosmer was kept on the active roster to start the season in Minnesota due to the high opinion that the team had of him seeing him develop over the past year-and-a-half.

Now it appears that he could see more action moving forward if the Vikings choose to not sign another quarterback prior to the trade deadline