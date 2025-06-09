Former Vikings Quarterback Has New Update Amidst Uncertain Future – Report

The Minnesota Vikings‘ former franchise quarterback, Kirk Cousins, was displaced by 2024 8th overall pick, Michael Penix Jr., as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons late last season, and figures to remain a benchwarmer in 2025, barring an injury or unforeseen circumstance.

And with another team filling their void at quarterback, now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have – as long-expected – signed 4 x NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, the potential trade destinations are drying up for Cousins, despite the ex-Vikings’ desire to be a starter in 2025.

Despite Cousins holding a $40 million cap hit in 2025, the Falcons have been reluctant to trade him away without receiving commensurate value in the form of trade compensation. And so some around the Falcons’ organization were no doubt gearing up for a potential standoff during the offseason.

Yet, it seems that will not happen, as The Athletic reports that Kirk Cousins will, in fact, show up for mandatory minicamp with the Falcons.

“Quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to attend the Atlanta Falcons’ mandatory minicamp beginning on Tuesday, league sources told The Athletic.” Dianna Russini and Jayna Bardahl write.

Cousins’ minicamp attendance is notable because the soon-to-be-37-year-old’s future remains in limbo. For now, the Falcons have Cousins penciled in as their backup to starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., whom they selected with a first-round draft pick last year. However, Cousins would prefer to be traded to a team where he could start.”

Why Did Cousins Show Up To Mandatory Minicamp?

Missing mandatory minicamp comes with a fine of just over $52,000 – a figure that is hardly noteworthy for a player who signed a 4 year, $180 million deal last March, and who has career earnings of nearly $300 million.

Cousins has always been a good teammate, and whilst he knows that Atlanta is not the ideal place for him right now, given his poor form in the second half of 2024, few teams are lining up to give up hauls for a sadly, declining signal caller who will turn 37 before the start of the regular season.

What Is Next For Cousins?

The Cleveland Browns remain the likely sole chance that Cousins has to start this upcoming season, unless a starting QB suffers a long-term or season-ending injury between now and September.

The Browns are still feeling out their options between veterans, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, alongside rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. But if none of them show out during minicamp, and subsequently training camp after the summer break, head coach Kevin Stefanski, may look for answers elsewhere as he enters a season where he could be on the hot seat.

Ironically, the Vikings would have been a great backup spot for Cousins, or indeed insurance if the JJ McCarthy experiment goes wrong.

Alas, after Minnesota traded for quarterback, Sam Howell during the third day of April’s draft, the potential for a move for Cousins was all but closed.

At this point, the most sensible move for the Falcon is to wait and see how things transpire, and hope that a better opportunity comes around as the 2025 season begins to unfold.