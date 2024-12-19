Vikings Could Replace Sam Darnold in Reunion With 4-Time Pro-Bowl QB

Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings could go several different ways at quarterback after the season concludes, including taking a trip down memory lane.

Sam Darnold has been a revelation this season, in large part due to his value on a $10 million contract. Minnesota acquired him in the first place because former starter Kirk Cousins priced them out in free agency by agreeing to a $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

But after two polar opposite seasons, Darnold’s value has ballooned to a projected $36 million annually over a new four-year contract starting in 2025, while the Falcons announced this week that they are sending Cousins to the bench in favor of rookie QB and No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr.

Somewhat ironically, and just one year after making the swap under center, Darnold may now be too expensive for the Vikings long-term (particularly with No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings), while Cousins may prove a completely affordable option as a backup to McCarthy if/when he steps into the starting role next season.

Vikings Won’t Trade With Falcons for QB Kirk Cousins

The way a Cousins-Vikings reunion could work is similar to how the Pittsburgh Steelers landed Russell Wilson for the league minimum of $1.2 million during last offseason.

Minnesota probably can’t, and definitely won’t, trade for Cousins because of how much it would cost against the salary cap in 2025.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1869196435767328941

“The math: 🏈 If the Falcons were to cut Kirk Cousins prior to the start of the 2025 league year, they would have $65 million in dead money,” Adam Schefter of ESPN explained via an X post on Tuesday, December 17. “🏈 If they were to trade him, the $27.5M base salary guarantee would transfer to the acquiring team, so then the Falcons would just be responsible for the $37.5 million of proration.”

It wouldn’t make sense for the Vikings to trade for Cousins and pay $27.5 million for him to back up McCarthy when they could extend the 27-year-old Darnold for several years at only $10 million or so more annually to remain the starter.

Minnesota could also franchise tag Darnold for around $40 million in 2025 and let him run it back for one year with McCarthy as QB2, or try and trade Darnold for significant value at any point in the offseason or up to the regular season deadline next November.

On the other hand, Atlanta would clearly prefer to trade Cousins and pay far less of the $100 million guaranteed on his deal. But then there’s the question of what team(s) would want to deal for Cousins now after a five-game stretch (1-4) that includes just 1 TD compared to 9 INTs? The answer is potentially none of them, at least not at that price.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings Reunion Can Work if Falcons Cut QB

Where a reunion between Cousins and Minnesota makes sense is if the Falcons ultimately decide to release the quarterback next year.

In that scenario, the Vikings could swoop in and offer him the league minimum as a free agent — just as the Steelers did with Wilson when the Denver Broncos released him ahead of this season. Atlanta would owe Cousins $40 million in 2025, which would mean Minnesota pays the QB $1.2 million for the season and the Falcons are on the hook for the other $38.8 million.

The Vikings already showed an apprehension around Darnold and his future by inking former New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones on a cheap deal after that franchise released him this year in similar fashion to how Denver handled Wilson several months before.

If Minnesota can’t bring Darnold back, or chooses not to, the team will unquestionably be looking for a veteran QB to either back up McCarthy or take the reins for part/all of 2025 while the young signal caller continues to develop. Who better than Cousins, a quarterback who has earned four Pro Bowl selections in his career, including three over the past six years as Minnesota’s starter?

Should Atlanta end up cutting Cousins, the only issues stopping a reunion at that point would be either Darnold’s return on a huge extension or interest from other QB-needy teams around the NFL potentially willing to offer Cousins a chance to compete for a starting job.