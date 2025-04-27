Kirk Cousins Big Loser After Vikings Make 2 Major QB Moves

The Minnesota Vikings now appear highly unlikely to reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins, despite multiple reports over the last week that such a development was on the table.

Minnesota made two significant moves at the QB position on Saturday, April 26. First, the team traded the No. 142 pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the No. 172 pick and signal caller Sam Howell. Howell is just 24 years old with 20 games of experience under his belt (18 starts) and figures to back up J.J. McCarthy come Week 1 of the season.

After the draft concluded, the Vikings signed former University of Minnesota QB Max Brosmer to a $250,000 guaranteed deal as an undrafted free agent. Brosmer and Howell will join 28-year-old Brett Rypien and McCarthy in the franchise’s quarterback room headed into training camp.

Cousins is looking for a way out of the Atlanta Falcons organization after the team benched him for Michael Penix Jr. during the middle of last season. However, Cousins inked a four-year deal worth $180 million to join Atlanta last spring, which included $100 million in guaranteed money.

That contract complicated a potential return to Minnesota given the expenses the Vikings would have had to incur to make it happen. And after the team decided to trade for Howell and sign Brosmer on Saturday, it’s now very unlikely that Cousins returning to Minnesota is a viable possibility.

Vikings Saved Money by Pursuing Sam Howell, Max Brosmer Over Kirk Cousins

The Falcons are willing to deal Cousins, though they are asking potential suitors to take on a significant amount of his remaining guaranteed contract.

“Atlanta has asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $37.5 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract. To date, no has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on April 21. “There is a feeling around the league that a team, whether it is the Vikings or [Pittsburgh] Steelers, might be willing to pay down roughly $10 million.”

Minnesota has enough available salary cap space to fork over $10 million. However, the combined cost of adding Howell and Brosmer is a fraction of that total, even including the 30 picks the Vikings dropped in draft position as part of the deal to make the Howell trade happen.

Kirk Cousins’ Options Outside of Atlanta Thinning After NFL Draft

Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler, though he will play next season at 37 years old and tore his Achilles tendon just a year and a half ago. He began the campaign well enough for Atlanta last year, but his play fell off before his benching.

He started 14 games for the Falcons, throwing for 3,508 yards, 18 TDs and 16 INTs. Cousins’ 16 interceptions led the NFL.

The Steelers remain a possible destination for Cousins, depending on what Aaron Rodgers decides to do in free agency. Pittsburgh remains interested in Rodgers, but also drafted former Ohio State QB Will Howard in the sixth round on Saturday.

The Cleveland Browns were also a potential candidate to trade for Cousins before the draft, but selected both Dillon Gabriel of Oregon and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado in Rounds 3 and 5, respectively.