Former Vikings $180 Million QB Projected To Be Prime Trade Target This Offseason

With all the Minnesota Vikings‘ success this season, it seems like their quarterback situation could well be set for the ensuing years, if not decades.

Sam Darnold‘s 35 touchdown, 4,300 + yard season could see him land a mega deal this offseason – either with the Vikings or one of the many quarterback needy teams in the NFL.

Meanwhile, rookie JJ McCarthy, who spent the entire season on the sideline, inadvertently “redshirting” in recovery from a torn meniscus, could well be the future, having impressed in pre-season and carrying a cap hit of just $5 – 7 million over the next three years of his deal.

However, things were not always this way; the quarterbacking options for the team were once far less abundant. Last season, the team could barely field a competent quarterback after starter, Kirk Cousins, went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, with the neither the Josh Dobbs experiment nor veteran backup, Nick Mullens, being the answer.

Cousins himself had an up-and-down time in Minnesota; on the one hand going 50-37-1 with 171 touchdowns and just 55 interceptions, and on the other was unable to win more than a singular playoff game in 6 years with the franchise.

Kirk Cousins Did Not Fulfill Expectations In Atlanta

Now, after a difficult season at the Atlanta Falcons, less than a year removed from signing a 4 year, $180 million deal last March, it seems that the former Viking and Commander could be on the move.

GM Terry Fontenot did state that the team is “comfortable” having Cousins around as the QB2 behind presumed signal caller of the future, Michael Penix Jr., who impressed in a starting role during the last 3 games of the season.

Realistically, however, it seems unlikely that the Falcons will start the season with their $45 million QB sitting on the bench, despite him being a reportedly positive mentor for Penix Jr..

The Falcons have little wiggle room to cut the 36 year old in 2025, lest they incur a $65 million dead cap hit in 2025 – $25 million more than if he remains on the roster. If he is traded, however, the team saves $2.5 million, all per Spotrac.com – hardly big saver, but at least they avoid taking on an additional, unnecessary financial burden as the team looks to challenge in the winnable NFC South.

Kirk Cousins Set To Be Traded This Offseason?

Kristopher Knox, of Bleacher Report, made Kirk Cousins his #2 selection on the “Trade Block Big Board”, entering the 2025 offseason.

Whilst the team is unlikely to cut him, per Cameron Wolfe, Knox asserts that the team could be willing to trade their big money QB.

Yet, after a very so-so 2024, in which the 4 x Pro Bowler posted 1 touchdown and 9 picks in his final five starts, not recording a single game in that spell with a passer rating above 80, Cousins could be a difficult sell.

Whats more, as Knox points out, there are two key stipulations:

“If Atlanta wants to get value in return for Cousins, it may have to eat a large chunk of the $65 million in dead money remaining on his contract. It may also have to agree to pay a portion of next year’s $27.6 base salary while agreeing to send Cousins to his preferred destination—he has a no-trade clause.”

Even if Atlanta does manage to agree the financial part out, they would still have to send Cousins to somewhere he agrees to go, waiving his no-trade clause.

Knox lists the Browns and Jets as potential destinations; the latter could well be in play if the franchise decides to move off of Aaron Rodgers, but it would seem improbable that the Browns would want to take on a hefty contract and give up assets for an ageing QB, all the while having to manage their own QB – Deshaun Watson’s – hefty, fully guaranteed deal.