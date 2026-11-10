Kirk Cousins Sends Clear Message to Minnesota Vikings After Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins is officially headed back to the Minnesota Vikings, and the veteran quarterback wasted little time making his feelings known.

Shortly after news broke Tuesday, November 10, that the Vikings had acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the four-time Pro Bowler delivered his first public message about the reunion.

“See you soon, MN! #SKOL,” Cousins wrote on X, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing his former Vikings uniform.

It was a short but unmistakable message from the 38-year-old, who is returning to Minnesota more than two years after leaving the franchise in free agency.

And with the Vikings trying to rescue a promising season that has been undermined by their quarterback situation, Cousins’ homecoming carries considerably more weight than nostalgia.

Kirk Cousins Reacts to Vikings Trade After Raiders Deal

Cousins’ message came after NFL insider Tom Pelissero and other reporters revealed that Minnesota had agreed to send a 2027 third-round draft pick to Las Vegas in exchange for the veteran quarterback.

The Vikings subsequently announced the deal, which remains contingent on Cousins passing a physical.

The move reunites Cousins with head coach Kevin O’Connell, who worked with the quarterback during his final two seasons in Minnesota.

Their partnership produced a 13-4 record in 2022, when Cousins threw for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns while helping the Vikings capture the NFC North title.

He also returns to a familiar receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson, giving Minnesota an established quarterback-receiver connection as the franchise attempts to stabilize its struggling passing attack.

Cousins has been productive with the Raiders this season, completing 64.1% of his passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions through nine starts.

Those numbers offer an encouraging contrast to Minnesota’s recent quarterback struggles.

As Heavy previously reported, Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that has complicated the Vikings’ quarterback plans.

Carson Wentz failed to provide much relief Monday, November 9, completing just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Will Kirk Cousins Start for Vikings Against Packers?

Cousins could make his Vikings return Sunday, November 15, against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, although Minnesota has not officially announced its starting quarterback for that matchup.

The potential timing creates a remarkable coincidence.

Cousins’ previous stint with the Vikings ended prematurely after he suffered a torn Achilles against Green Bay at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023.

More than three years later, his first game back in purple could come at the same stadium against the same division rival.

The Vikings enter the matchup at 6-2, with their defense keeping the franchise firmly in the playoff conversation despite significant offensive problems.

For Cousins, the challenge will be quickly reacclimating to O’Connell’s system and reconnecting with Jefferson and the rest of Minnesota’s offensive personnel.

For the Vikings, the trade represents a substantial commitment to winning now rather than allowing their quarterback struggles to derail a promising season.

Cousins has already made his enthusiasm for the reunion clear. His next opportunity to make a statement could come against Green Bay.