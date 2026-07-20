Vikings Named Top Spot for 2-Time Champion OLB as Dallas Turner Backup

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have an issue at edge-rusher in the starting lineup, but the depth and experience within the position group falls off precipitously behind Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Minnesota traded Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL draft in exchange for two third-round picks, bumping Turner into a starting role as the former first-rounder heads into his third professional campaign.

But even if Turner can live up to the billing, and even if he and Van Ginkel remain relatively healthy, the Vikings are still candidates to add a pass-rusher before Week 1 in September.

A handful of viable veteran options remain in free agency, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Sunday, July 19 suggested Minnesota as a logical fit for outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.