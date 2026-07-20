Vikings Named Top Spot for 2-Time Champion OLB as Dallas Turner Backup

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have an issue at edge-rusher in the starting lineup, but the depth and experience within the position group falls off precipitously behind Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Minnesota traded Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL draft in exchange for two third-round picks, bumping Turner into a starting role as the former first-rounder heads into his third professional campaign.
But even if Turner can live up to the billing, and even if he and Van Ginkel remain relatively healthy, the Vikings are still candidates to add a pass-rusher before Week 1 in September.
A handful of viable veteran options remain in free agency, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Sunday, July 19 suggested Minnesota as a logical fit for outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
“Van Noy … was largely an all-around linebacker during his time with the Patriots, and he’s been more of a pass-rush specialist over the last three seasons with the Ravens,” Knox wrote. “In three seasons with Baltimore, Van Noy recorded 23.5 sacks and 54 quarterback pressures. Because of his experience and positional versatility, Van Noy could fit with a number of defenses as a free agent.”
Van Noy is a 12-year veteran of the league with 57 career sacks and two Super Bowl rings, both of which he won while a starter in New England.
Vikings Thin at Pass-Rusher Position Behind Dallas Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel
Behind Turner and Van Ginkel on the depth chart are two undrafted free agents, Bo Richter (2024) and Chazz Chambliss (2025).
Matthew Coller of Purple Insider predicted in June that the team will ultimately ink Leonard Floyd as a veteran edge defender if neither Richter nor Chambliss blows the defensive coaching staff away during training camp, which begins at the end of July.
“We have seen in the past late-round picks or UDFAs emerge as surprising starters and then thrive under [defensive coordinator] Brian Flores, but if they aren’t wowed by the way that anyone steps up to the plate, they could make a summer acquisition,” Coller wrote.
Vikings Lost Elite Pressure Producer by Trading Jonathan Greenard
Greenard was one of the better pressure creators in the league across his two years in Minnesota, even if his numbers dropped from 12 sacks in 2024 to just 3.0 sacks in 2025. He generated 47 total pressures in just 12 games played last season after amassing 80 of them across a full season played two years ago, which was third in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
Turner led the Vikings with 8.0 sacks last season and totaled 42 pressures and 27 quarterback hurries. He will play the upcoming campaign at just 23 years old, but this season will be pivotal with regards to the trajectory of Turner’s career as well as the team’s longterm plans at the position moving forward.
Van Ginkel has just one more year on his contract, while the Vikings will face a decision next May on whether to exercise Turner’s fifth-year option for the 2028 campaign.
Vikings Named Top Spot for 2-Time Champion OLB as Dallas Turner Backup