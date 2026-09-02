Vikings Get Candid Kyle Van Noy Message Ahead of Packers Game

The Minnesota Vikings are inching closer to their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. Moreover, before this contest, the Vikings decided to add veteran backup Kyle Van Noy to the roster to back up Dallas Turner.

Van Noy not only brings veteran leadership but also an understanding of defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ defense. The veteran spent time with Flores from 2016-2018 with the New England Patriots and in 2020 with the Miami Dolphins.

As a result, the signing makes sense. Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, Van Noy registered 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine QB hits. But in 2024, he recorded 12.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits.

On the Sept. 2 edition of “PFT Live,” NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms shared his thoughts on the signing, and while Van Noy didn’t have the best 2025 season, he believes the veteran pass rusher still has something left in the tank.

“I mean, certainly Kyle Van Noy is still a good football player,” Simms said. “He is. It’s not like you watch the Ravens last year and go, ‘Oh man, he’s really at the end here. He’s the weak link on the defense.’ He still can fit a role now, whether he’s a starter or not.

“But for that defense, it is complicated, and Flores values those pieces that you can move around. Van Noy can do everything. He’s still got some value as a pass rusher, plays the run really well. You can stand him up at linebacker and trust him in pass coverage and do that.”

Vikings Needed to Add Depth Behind Dallas Turner

Moreover, Simms believes that Van Noy gives the Vikings depth and someone they can rely on behind Turner.

“They’re not overwhelmingly talented at that edge position,” Simms added. “It sounds like Dallas Turner had a really good training camp, and they’re expecting something big from him. But as you look at them and go, ‘Oh, okay. He’s on one edge. He’s kind of an unproven commodity still. We think he’s a good player, but can he be a first-round star like we thought, or they thought, he could be?’

“And then the other guy on the other side, Andrew Van Ginkel, there’s not a lot of great depth and talent as far as pass rushers there. So, I can understand them having a need and wanting Kyle Van Noy.”

Ben Leber Gets Blunt on Kyle Van Noy

On the Sept. 1 edition of “Sound the Horn,” former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber shared his thoughts on the Van Noy visit that would eventually lead to the team deciding to sign him.

“Kyle Van Noy has been someone I’ve been banging the drum for a while,” Leber said. “When you think of Kyle Van Noy as a football fan, you think of him in the biggest moments, whether he’s with the Patriots, Miami, wherever he’s at.

“If there’s a big moment in a game, it seems like this guy’s always showing up. I know he’s a little long in the tooth. He’s 35 years old. I understand it. But you’re probably just looking for a one-year rental anyway.”