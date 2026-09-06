Vikings Newcomer Kyle Van Noy Has New Request for Fans Before Packers Opener

Minnesota Vikings newcomer Kyle Van Noy is getting acquainted with his new surroundings — and he wants some help from the locals.

Van Noy turned to Vikings fans on September 6 with a request for Minnesota food recommendations, just days after the veteran outside linebacker joined the organization and one week before Minnesota hosts the Green Bay Packers in its 2026 season opener.

“Viking fans…. Can you send me a list of must try food spots to hit during my cheat day,” Van Noy wrote on X. “We gotta see what is elite eatz worthy in Minnesota !! I have heard the food is underrated… we shall see!”

The Athletic’s Vikings reporter Alec Lewis amplified the request shortly afterward, writing, “Help a guy out 👇.”

It is a decidedly off-field concern for a player with plenty to get situated on the football side as well. The Vikings signed Van Noy to their practice squad on September 2, giving the 35-year-old veteran a chance to ramp up with Brian Flores’ defense before the regular season begins.

Kyle Van Noy Getting Settled Before Vikings-Packers

Van Noy does not have much time to learn his new city — or his latest defense.

Minnesota opens the season against Green Bay on Sunday, September 13, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT. It will be the first Vikings-Packers season opener since 2022 and just the third time Green Bay has traveled to Minnesota for a kickoff-week matchup.

Whether Van Noy will have a role in that game remains to be seen. Minnesota initially placed him on the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster, giving the Vikings flexibility as the veteran works his way into football shape and gets comfortable with the scheme.

There should at least be some familiarity.

Van Noy previously worked with Flores in New England, where Flores served as the Patriots’ linebackers coach, and reunited with him when Flores was the Miami Dolphins’ head coach in 2020. Van Noy recorded 69 tackles and 6 sacks in his lone season in Miami.

That history could shorten the learning curve as Minnesota determines how quickly Van Noy can contribute.

Vikings Added Van Noy After Losing Tyler Batty

The Vikings’ interest in Van Noy also comes with a clear roster need.

Second-year outside linebacker Tyler Batty was placed on season-ending injured reserve before Van Noy’s arrival. Minnesota’s 53-man roster currently includes Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Bo Richter and Chaz Chambliss at outside linebacker.

Van Noy brings substantially more NFL experience to that group.

The former second-round pick has played 12 seasons and spent the past three years with the Baltimore Ravens. He totaled 23.5 sacks over those three seasons, including a career-best 12.5 sacks in 2024, when he earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

He also owns two Super Bowl rings from his time in New England and has accumulated 57 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 561 tackles across his NFL career.

That makes Van Noy more than a developmental practice-squad addition. He gives Flores an experienced option who understands his coaching style and has remained productive late in his career.

For now, though, Van Noy has another Minnesota scouting assignment.

With the Packers coming to town in a week, the veteran is looking to Vikings fans to fill out his cheat-day itinerary before finding out how quickly he can carve out a role in his newest defense.