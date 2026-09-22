Vikings QB Kyler Murray Handed Blunt Statement After Injury Return

Kyler Murray cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and reclaimed the Minnesota Vikings‘ starting quarterback job for their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It wasn’t the start that Murray probably envisioned when he signed with Minnesota this past offseason. Murray had one interception and suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, leading to him missing the Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears.

Nonetheless, with Murray back, former NFL wideout T. J. Houshmandzadeh isn’t giving him a grace period and expects the Vikings QB to hit the ground running and make use of his weapons, especially Justin Jefferson.

“You got to make sure that you’re getting Justin Jefferson involved if you’re Kyler Murray,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Sept. 21 edition of “Pregame.” “You got to make sure that your receivers are getting the ball and you’re not just kind of running around or winning games because of Brian Flores and his defense.”

Moreover, Houshmandzadeh notes that Carson Wentz did get Jefferson the ball in Week 2, leading to the Vikings wideout recording eight receptions on nine targets for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson had two touchdowns all of last season,” Houshmandzadeh added. “He already has that now, and we’re two games into the season, and so he is that team when you talk offensive football, so Kyler Murray has pressure on him.”

Kyler Murray Needs to Be Ready to Face Buccaneers in Week 3

Minnesota needs to get a Murray in Week 3 who’s ready to perform and not have a repeat of Week 1 because the Vikings will be facing a desperate 0-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Houshmandzadeh believes the Vikings will need to withstand Tampa Bay’s best shot because they’ll give them everything they have to avoid going down 0-3.

“The Bucs are coming with everything,” Houshmandzadeh added. “They can’t afford to lose. Todd Bowles’ a– is going to be on the line in these next two to three weeks. They’re giving the Vikings everything.

“You might see a goddamn halfback pass, flea flicker, reverse. You’re going to see every trick in the book because he knows he’s on the line. You’re almost guaranteed to miss the playoffs if you start the season 0-3.”

What Kyler Murray Must Show to Keep Vikings’ Starting Job

Meanwhile, former NFL wideout James Jones shared what he wants to see from Murray to quiet chatter about his status as the Vikings’ QB1.

“We need to see points, and we need to see off-scripted plays,” Jones added in the same segment. “When you watch Kyler Murray play the game of football, he’s special at the off-scripted plays.

“… He is great off schedule and I think that is what you’re going to get the best out of Justin Jefferson. We ain’t even heard of Addison yet, and Addison can play. But Carson Wentz is not spreading the ball and getting all these dudes involved. Kyler Murray is a guy that can really help these dudes out there. By the way, he can extend some of those plays and make some off-scripted plays.”