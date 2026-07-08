Vikings QB Kyler Murray Could Request Trade From Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings headed into the 2026 NFL offseason with the goal of upgrading the quarterback position. They were able to do that by signing Kyler Murray after he parted ways with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season, the Vikings handed the keys of the offense over to J.J. McCarthy. Unfortunately, the former Michigan quarterback and first-round pick was unable to prove that he could be a long-term option. He may still have a future in Minnesota, but the team had to make a move.

Murray, a former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has had a rollercoaster career. At times, he has looked the part of a potential superstar, but he has struggled with multiple serious injuries and has been unable to show off his talent consistently.

Despite the injuries and lack of consistency, Murray could be the guy who takes the Vikings back to being a Super Bowl contender.

There is also a chance that the move could end up being a dud. Some speculation has come up that Murray could request a trade from Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray Could Request a Trade

Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports was the one to suggest that a trade could be a potential option for Murray if he doesn’t win the starting job over McCarthy.

“Right now, the quarterback room is less about who starts and more about what happens after that decision gets made. Carson Wentz projects for me as the QB2 regardless of whether Murray or McCarthy wins the starting role. The loser of that competition likely ends up off the roster entirely,” Forness wrote.

“If Murray doesn’t win the job, he likely requests a trade because he’s playing for what is probably his final big contract. For McCarthy, losing the competition would essentially eliminate his chance of being the long-term answer in Minnesota.”

At the end of the day, the re-signing of Carson Wentz was always going to complicate the quarterback battle. He wasn’t brought back to simply be a No. 3 option.

Either Murray or McCarthy would hold some value on the trade market. The Vikings could get some decent draft capital for either signal caller.

Kyler Murray Could Be Exactly What the Vikings Need

While there is a scenario that could see Murray request a trade, there is much better chance that he wins the starting job and becomes a key part of turning Minnesota around.

Just a couple of short years ago, the Vikings were one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. Sam Darnold ended up leaving town after that season and won a championship last year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Murray has played in 87 games throughout his seven-year NFL career. He has completed 67.1 percent of his career pass attempts for 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions, while also running for 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns.

If he can stay healthy and play to his full potential, Murray has a chance to emerge as a star in Minnesota. He could be the piece that powers the Vikings back into contention.

Only time will tell, but the quarterback in Minnesota will be one of the most intriguing situations to watch throughout the entire NFL in training camp.