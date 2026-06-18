Kyler Murray Gets Intriguing Dark Horse Message Amid Vikings QB Battle

Kyler Murray appears to be the player many expect to win the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB battle over J.J. McCarthy. Nonetheless, that competition is still in its early stages, with training camp right around the corner.

However, if Murray does win the starting job and takes advantage of the receiving group that he has at his disposal, could the former No. 1 pick live up to his potential?

On the June 18 edition of “Up & Adams,” host Kay Adams floated out a take, stating that Murray has all the tools to be a dark-horse MVP this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

“Kyler Murray has all the potential in the world,” Adams said. “I’ve said it since he came into the league. There’s not a bigger ceiling or a higher ceiling for anybody. I’ve always been a big believer in Kyler’s talent. He’s got the tools. He’s got a top-three receiver and one of the best play callers in the game.”

There’s no denying that Murray has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Still, it’s all about him putting everything together, and that’s where the Vikings hope that being with head coach Kevin O’Connell can help him reach that potential.

During his time with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray had a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse.

Kyler Murray Will Need to Help Vikings Win the Division

Moreover, Adams noted what Murray will have to do this upcoming season in Minnesota to put himself in the MVP conversation as he looks to lead the Vikings to the playoffs, should he win the competition.

“If the Vikings are able to win the toughest division in football with him at the helm, then it is not crazy to see that he will be at the forefront of the MVP chatter,” Adams added.

“[The betting odds have Murray] behind Jaxson Dart, behind Jahmyr Gibbs, who’s solo dolo, probably gonna have 20 touchdowns anyway. There’s not a better value at the MVP position than our guy Kyler Murray.”

What Could Happen If J.J. McCarthy Loses QB Battle

Many expect Murray to win the starting job, and Darren Wolfson of KSTP is among those who share this view. However, Wolfson noted that if McCarthy were to fall to QB3, he can’t confidently say that the former first-round pick will be on the 53-man roster.

“This is not a quarterback competition,” Wolfson said on the June 7 edition of “Purple Daily.” “I’m sorry. In spite of everything they’re saying publicly, it’s not a competition. The competition is Carson Wentz being the No. 2 quarterback. Are they trading J.J. McCarthy before Week 1? There is no debate about who the starting quarterback is against the Packers in Week 1. We know it’s Kyler Murray…

“I think Carson Wentz being the No. 2 makes a lot of sense.. You mean to tell me that Carson Wentz is QB3? It just doesn’t make sense to me. And J.J. McCarthy being QB3? No. I don’t know. As we’re sitting here this first weekend in June, can I definitively tell you that Week 1 J.J. McCarthy is on the 53-man roster? I don’t feel confident telling you that.”