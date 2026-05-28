Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Honest About J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings have a quarterback competition brewing ahead of training camp and preseason action. Both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are hoping to win the job and enter Week 1 as the team’s starting quarterback.

Carson Wentz also remains on the roster. He isn’t expected to be the starter, but he can’t be ignored as an option for the Vikings either.

Last season, Minnesota made the decision to hand the keys of the franchise over to McCarthy. That led to Sam Darnold walking in free agency and going on to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win. McCarthy, on the other hand, struggled to stay healthy and didn’t play great football when he was on the field.

Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings decided to bring in some competition. When the Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with Murray, Minnesota quickly swooped in to sign him.

Now, Murray is looking to win the starting job and find a new long-term home with the Vikings.

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Speaks Honestly About J.J. McCarthy

Despite the fact that he’ll be competing with McCarthy for the starting job, Murray had good things to say about the young signal caller.

“It’s been great,” Murray said. “It’s been great. Obviously, I know he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him, obviously, I feel like, you know, I’ve played seven years now going on eight.”

Murray doubled down on being willing to do anything he can to help McCarthy.

“So I’m considered a veteran, even though I don’t see myself as that. Give him any knowledge that he needs. Again, you know, we’re both competitors, and I know we both want what’s best for the team.”

In addition, the veteran quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick also revealed that McCarthy has been open to his advice and mentoring.

“Of course, of course,” Murray said. “Yeah, he’s overly acceptive, you know, and he’s always communicating, asking questions, stuff like that, so it’s been good.”

This Is the Best News Minnesota Could Get

After spending the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on McCarthy, it’s still too early for the Vikings to give up on him. Despite bringing in Murray, it’s clear that Minnesota is holding out hope that the former Michigan standout can develop.

If the two quarterbacks can co-exist, that would be the best possible scenario for the team.

So far, it sounds like both players are playing nice. That could change as the competition to become the start heats up. When a final decision is made, that will be the true test of the relationship between Murray and McCarthy.

Only time will tell, but fans should be happy and optimistic about this news. At the very least, Murray is focusing on winning the job while also being willing to mentor McCarthy. It’s exactly what the Vikings hoped would happen.