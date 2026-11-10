Is Kyler Murray Injured? Here’s What Happened to Minnesota Vikings QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray will not play against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, November 9, after the team officially listed him as inactive ahead of kickoff.

Murray is dealing with a hamstring strain suffered during Minnesota’s Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions. His absence means veteran quarterback Carson Wentz will make his second start of the season, with Max Brosmer serving as his backup.

The Vikings had already ruled Murray out earlier in the week, but Monday’s announcement confirms he will not be available against Buffalo, even in a reserve role.

For those wondering whether Murray has been benched, the Vikings have attributed his absence to an injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has not announced a permanent change at quarterback, although Murray’s eventual return remains uncertain.

Why Is Kyler Murray Not Playing Tonight? Vikings QB Dealing With Hamstring Injury

Murray suffered the injury during Minnesota’s 19-15 loss to Detroit on November 1, when he briefly visited the medical tent before returning to the field.

O’Connell initially described the issue as hamstring tightness, but additional testing revealed a strain that will require more recovery time.

“After evaluating Kyler on Monday, getting some imagery and things, we did determine he does have a hamstring strain,” O’Connell said Thursday, November 5, according to the Vikings’ official website.

The coach explained that Murray’s mobility makes playing through the injury particularly risky.

“We don’t believe it to be more than a week-to-week kind of thing right now,” O’Connell said, adding that the team did not want to risk turning the injury into something more significant.

Murray did not participate in any of Minnesota’s three practices ahead of the Buffalo matchup, according to the team’s final Week 9 injury report.

His absence is another setback in an uneven first season with Minnesota. Murray also missed time earlier this year after entering concussion protocol during the season opener against Green Bay.

Prior to the Buffalo game, Murray had completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

When Will Kyler Murray Return? Carson Wentz Starting Against Bills

Murray’s next opportunity to return comes Sunday, November 15, when the Vikings visit the Green Bay Packers.

O’Connell has described Murray as week-to-week, and the Vikings have not placed him on injured reserve. That leaves open the possibility of a relatively quick return, although there is no guarantee Murray will be ready for Green Bay.

In the meantime, Wentz gets another opportunity to lead Minnesota’s offense.

The 33-year-old quarterback has already played an important role in two Vikings victories this season. He replaced Murray against Green Bay in Week 1, helping Minnesota rally for a win, and started the following week against the Chicago Bears.

Wentz has completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns without an interception through his first two appearances.

The veteran also made it clear that getting star wide receiver Justin Jefferson involved would be a priority against Buffalo.

“I want to get him the rock as much as anybody,” Wentz said Thursday, according to the Vikings.

Minnesota enters Monday’s game with a 6-1 record, facing a Buffalo team with an identical mark. Wentz will also be without receiver Jauan Jennings, who was declared inactive with a calf injury.

For Murray, the immediate question is whether his hamstring responds well enough to resume practicing before the Packers game. Until then, Minnesota’s offense belongs to Wentz.