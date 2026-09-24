Vikings QB Kyler Murray Makes Bombshell Revelation After Return

The Minnesota Vikings have Kyler Murray back in the huddle after winning the first two games of the season without him, and the veteran QB revealed some previously unknown information about his injury history shortly after his return to active status this week.

Several NFL analysts made the incorrect assumption that Murray’s concussion against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 was the first such injury of his professional football career. In fact, it was the second concussion he sustained since joining the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and his third concussion since his days in the NCAA.

“Kyler Murray said his Week 1 concussion was the second of his career. Also had one as a freshman in college vs. Auburn,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on Thursday, September 24. “Said in both cases, he was fortunate to have minimal symptoms.”

Kyler Murray Showed Resilience After Concussion Against Packers

Murray appeared also to bounce back quickly from his concussion this season.

The team reported he was alert and in reasonable condition just minutes after the ugly collision with a couple of Packers defenders on a slide in the first quarter. The officials threw a penalty flag on safety Javon Bullard for a late hit on the play, but neither he or outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness incurred fines from the league the following week. Van Ness was also part of the hit in question.

Murray was also at the team facility watching tape on Monday and taking part in regular work on Tuesday. He returned in a limited capacity for the Vikings’ first two official practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, but head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Friday that team doctors ruled Murray out of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Carson Wentz Moving Back to QB2 After Kyler Murray Return

Carson Wentz stepped in behind Murray in Week 1, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns. He then threw for 143 yards on a rainy day in Chicago last Sunday, doing just enough to lead Minnesota to a 9-3 victory over the rival Bears.

The Vikings expected Murray would return to full health before they traveled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, which has proven to be the case.

While Wentz was solid in his two appearances and is now 3-3 as the Vikings’ starter across seven games played over the team’s last 17 contests, Minnesota remains intrigued by what the offense might look like with Murray’s ability to create with his legs and make plays out of structure.

The Vikings scored 39 points against the Packers in Week 1, but the defense and special teams units were huge parts of three touchdowns in the second half. It was also Minnesota’s defense and special teams groups that stepped up huge against the Bears last weekend.

Despite a somewhat shaky start from the offense, the Vikings are 2-0 and leading the NFC North early in the year. If Murray and the pass game can get going in Week 3 and beyond, Minnesota should have a good chance to challenge for its first division title since 2022 — O’Connell’s initial year at the helm.