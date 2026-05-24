Vikings’ Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy Get Clear Warning Before 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings will have a QB battle to determine the starter for the 2026 NFL season. Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will compete to see who comes out on top, and this upcoming campaign is crucial for both players.

Murray is looking for a fresh start after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him this offseason, and the former No. 1 pick will be aiming to show he can still be a starter in this league.

Meanwhile, McCarthy will be looking to show that he can stay healthy and that the third-year QB can find that consistency after a rollercoaster 2025 NFL season.

In a May 21 article from NFL.com’s Nick Shook, Murray and McCarthy made his list of players who are entering a make-or-break season in 2026.

“I’m taking a bit of writer’s liberty here by lumping Murray and McCarthy into one spot because 2026 is pivotal for both of them,” Shook wrote. “… Minnesota’s leaders will tout the benefits of competition when marketing this QB situation entering 2026, but make no mistake: These are two quarterbacks fighting for their futures as starters in the NFL.”

Moreover, Shook wrote about the major concerns both quarterbacks need to address if they want not just to win the starting job but to stick as the Vikings’ starting QB this season.

“Murray has struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent years and couldn’t survive the second coaching change of his career in Arizona,” Shook added. “… McCarthy’s first season as the Vikings’ top dog was fraught with inconsistent mechanics and performance, and remarkably inconsistent availability from week to week due to injury.”

Vikings QB Outlook Heading Into 2026 Season

Shook also gave an outlook on how the situation will play out for the Vikings, as they hope one of McCarthy or Murray wins the job and runs away with it. If not, Minnesota will need to return to the drawing board in 2027.

“Murray arrives with a chance to rehabilitate his reputation in a fashion the Vikings hope will mirror Darnold’s rebirth,” Shook wrote. “If Kyler succeeds, he’ll steal McCarthy’s job.

“If he struggles, McCarthy will have another (and perhaps his last) chance to command the top spot on the depth chart. In theory, one of the two will win out — or the Vikings will slide back into the QB market next spring.”

Warren Moon Hits Kyler Murray With Strong Message

Many expect Murray to win the QB battle, given his NFL experience and track record as a capable starter. However, the 28-year-old is having to learn a new offense, which could give McCarthy the upper hand as he’s been in Kevin O’Connell’s system for three years now.

Nonetheless, if Murray can pick up O’Connell’s offense, then it might tilt heavily toward the former No. 1 pick winning the job. Before the competition between the two players begins, former Vikings QB Warren Moon shared a clear message for Murray.

“He hasn’t played up to those expectations every year, but he has dealt with injuries during his first few years in the league, and that hasn’t helped,” Moon said during the May 18 edition of “Up & Adams.”

“He also hasn’t had the best supporting cast around him in Arizona, especially on the offensive line. So I don’t think he has any excuses with this Minnesota team. This team is ready to go defensively, and offensively, it has the weapons…

“I hope he’s learned over the last couple of years, with all the criticism he’s taken and the injuries he’s gone through, that he has to give more of himself to his football team. He has to show people more about what he’s feeling and thinking. You have to do that as a quarterback in order to get people to follow you.”