Former Vikings Star Names Key to Kyler Murray-J.J. McCarthy QB Decision

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believes the team’s quarterback competition could be decided by much more than which player makes the best throws during training camp.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Thielen detailed the extensive responsibility Kevin O’Connell gives his quarterback at the line of scrimmage. His explanation offered a window into the challenge facing Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy as they compete to lead an offense built around Justin Jefferson.

Thielen said O’Connell wants his quarterback capable of operating virtually the entire offense before the snap.

“He wants to run the entire offense at the line of scrimmage,” Thielen said.

That requirement could become a defining factor in Minnesota’s decision.

Adam Thielen Details the Mental Demands of Vikings Offense

Thielen explained that a typical team might carry approximately 10 plays in a two-minute package that can be accessed quickly at the line. O’Connell’s system, by comparison, could give the quarterback a menu closer to 50 plays.

The quarterback must recognize the defense, select the appropriate answer and make sure every eligible receiver understands the assignment, all within the limited time available before the snap.

“You also have to know what every receiver is doing,” Thielen said. “There’s a lot going through your head, and it’s quick.”

Thielen’s description illustrates why Minnesota’s competition cannot be evaluated solely through completion percentage or impressive throws in seven-on-seven drills.

Murray offers seven seasons of NFL experience after beginning his career with the Arizona Cardinals, while McCarthy has more familiarity with O’Connell’s terminology and system. The Vikings listed both players as the central figures in their competition entering 2026 training camp, and the two divided opportunities with the first- and second-team offenses during mandatory minicamp.

The eventual winner must show that he can process the full operation without slowing down the offense.

Justin Jefferson Could Be Central to Vikings’ QB Decision

Thielen and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky used two Jefferson plays from the 2024 season to demonstrate the level of communication required between quarterback and receiver.

On one example, Jefferson’s route changed according to the safety structure. Against two high safeties, he could bend the route toward the post. Against a single-high look, he could break toward the corner.

The quarterback must diagnose the coverage the same way Jefferson does. Otherwise, Jefferson and the passer could arrive at two completely different answers after the ball is snapped.

“If the quarterback doesn’t see it the same way as the receiver, the play’s dead,” Orlovsky said during the segment.

A second play showed O’Connell repositioning Jefferson within a formation to exploit how the opposing safety had played on film. Rather than asking Jefferson to run his more familiar crossing route, Minnesota used another receiver to influence the safety and sent Jefferson over the top.

Thielen credited O’Connell with repeatedly moving Jefferson into favorable positions.

“He’s going to put Justin in the perfect spot,” Thielen said. “He’s going to move him around, and he’s going to be that number one read based off what that defense has given him.”

That gives the Vikings a practical standard for evaluating Murray and McCarthy: Which quarterback can understand why O’Connell has aligned Jefferson in a particular spot, identify the coverage and deliver the ball where the design says it should go?

Jefferson publicly discussed working with both quarterbacks during the offseason, while Minnesota continued distributing valuable practice repetitions between them.

Thielen’s Comments Add Context to ‘Job to Lose’ Prediction

Thielen previously said he viewed the starting position as Murray’s “job to lose,” although he also praised McCarthy’s leadership and left open the possibility that the former first-round pick could win the competition by demonstrating improvement.

His breakdown of O’Connell’s offense helps explain the basis for that assessment.

Murray’s experience could give him an advantage in diagnosing defenses and managing a large pre-snap workload. McCarthy’s path is to show that his time in the system allows him to execute those responsibilities more consistently.

Thielen did not say the Vikings have made their decision. He instead identified the assignment both players must complete.

The winner will not simply be the quarterback who produces the best highlight in camp. It will be the player O’Connell trusts to command the offense, remain synchronized with Jefferson and make the correct decisions over the course of a 17-game season.