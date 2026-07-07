Vikings Get Clear Message on QB Competition Before Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings have a QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray ahead of training camp. With the battle entering its crucial stage, the question is how long head coach Kevin O’Connell will need to decide on the starter.

O’Connell will have all of training camp and the preseason games to decide. Regardless of who wins, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon notes that the Vikings head coach shouldn’t drag out the process.

Colon spoke from an offensive lineman’s perspective and noted that the quicker O’Connell makes a decision, the more it will benefit the unit.

“What I would say from an offensive line standpoint is I wouldn’t let this quarterback competition drag out because if you’re the Vikings, either you’re going to move forward with Kyler Murray or you’re going to recommit to J.J. McCarthy,” Colon said on the July 7 edition of “Good Morning Football.”

“Either way, you’re going to have to figure out who’s going to be your guy, but make that decision soon because, as an offensive lineman, those two guys present different logistics in how you run the offense.”

Minnesota O-Line Would Benefit From Early Decision on QB Battle

Moreover, Colon went into detail about how the two quarterbacks differ, so it would be ideal to know the winner as soon as possible so the offensive line can start getting reps to build familiarity with each player’s style.

“Each guy has a different cadence, how they scramble,” Colon added. “One guy may step up in the pocket. Another guy may like to come out the back door. All those things affect the offensive line and affect the offense as a whole. When it comes to KC’s offense, it’s about rhythm.

“It’s about trust. It’s about reps. I would like for this thing to happen early, whether it’s Week 1 of training camp or Week 1 of the season. Name the guy, go with the guy and move forward so this offense can be in tune.”

Should the Vikings Move On From Kyler Murray After One Season?

O’Connell has a track record of getting the best out of his quarterbacks, but former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Minnesota should avoid making a long-term commitment to Murray, even if he plays well this season.

“I do think it’ll be a one-year great experiment,” Fitzpatrick said on the July 1 edition of “The Rich Eisen Show.” “It’s going to work well and then potentially trail off after that, but I’m excited to see how it goes this season… I’m not saying they won’t keep him for more than a year.

“I think his best year with Minnesota will be his first year, and if they keep him after that, it’s going to trail off because some of the issues that came up in Arizona are going to be the same issues that follow him.”

During his time with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray posted a 92.2 passer rating with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see whether Murray makes the most of his second chance as a starter or if McCarthy edges him out.