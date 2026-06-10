Kyler Murray Gets Major Backing During Minnesota Vikings QB Battle

The Minnesota Vikings have not named their starting quarterback, but Kyler Murray just received a notable vote of confidence from a national NFL voice.

NFL.com’s Dan Parr listed Murray as the No. 8 dark-horse MVP candidate for the 2026 season, framing the veteran quarterback as a fascinating fit in Kevin O’Connell’s offense if he beats out J.J. McCarthy for the job. Parr pointed to O’Connell’s work with Sam Darnold and Minnesota’s supporting cast as reasons Murray could become one of the league’s more interesting bounce-back stories.

That is what makes the endorsement significant for the Vikings. It is not just a prediction that Murray can win a camp battle. It is an argument that Minnesota could have a much higher offensive ceiling if Murray rediscovers the dual-threat form that once made him one of the NFL’s most difficult quarterbacks to defend.

Kyler Murray Gets MVP Dark-Horse Buzz With Vikings

Parr’s case for Murray centered on the same thing that has made the Vikings’ quarterback competition so compelling: O’Connell has already shown he can elevate a quarterback whose career needed a reset.

“We saw what Kevin O’Connell did with a reclamation project two years ago, when he flipped the career arc of Sam Darnold by helping him become a Pro Bowl QB,” Parr wrote for NFL.com.

Parr added that he is “fascinated” to see what O’Connell can do with Murray, who is trying to rebound after his Arizona Cardinals tenure ended with a move to Minnesota. Murray still has to win the job over McCarthy, but Parr wrote that if Murray taps back into the athletic playmaking that helped him reach back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021, “it shouldn’t be much of a competition.”

That is strong language for a Vikings quarterback race that O’Connell has publicly described as open. On June 4 that O’Connell called it a “transparent competition” and said he has been pleased with how both Murray and McCarthy have handled it.

The Vikings’ official site also noted that both quarterbacks have been working with first- and second-team offensive groups during minicamp, underscoring that Minnesota is still evaluating the position rather than publicly handing the job to Murray.

Murray’s Fit With Justin Jefferson Raises the Ceiling

The biggest reason Murray’s upside matters in Minnesota is the cast around him.

Parr highlighted Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, Christian Darrisaw, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason as part of a group that gives Murray a credible path to production if he wins the job.

The Jefferson piece is especially important. The Vikings do not need Murray to be an MVP favorite in June. They need a quarterback who can stress defenses enough to prevent them from squeezing the field against one of the league’s best wide receivers.

That is where Murray’s mobility changes the conversation. McCarthy can still win the job by proving he is more consistent within O’Connell’s structure, but Murray gives Minnesota a different kind of problem for defenses. His ability to escape, extend plays and threaten the edge can create off-schedule opportunities for Jefferson and Addison while also forcing pass rushers to play with more discipline.

Jefferson has already acknowledged the intrigue around Murray’s arrival. In late May, Jefferson said he was looking forward to Murray’s “speed,” “quickness” and “arm strength,” while also saying McCarthy would need to “step it up” with that kind of pressure in the room.

That is the heart of the Vikings’ decision. Murray may offer the higher immediate ceiling. McCarthy still represents the younger, drafted investment. O’Connell has to decide which quarterback gives Minnesota the best path now without losing sight of the long-term implications.

If Murray wins the job and looks like the explosive version of himself again, Minnesota’s quarterback battle will stop looking like a problem to solve and start looking like the offseason gamble that raised the Vikings’ ceiling.