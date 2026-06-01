Vikings’ Kyler Murray Predicted For Major Achievement in 2026

Kyler Murray joined the Minnesota Vikings amid hopes of reviving his career after ups and downs with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray will need to beat out Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, and ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum predicts big things for Murray if that happens. The former NFL general manager believes Murray will land the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2026.

“Murray steps into an ideal system with coach Kevin O’Connell and receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison,” Tannenbaum wrote. “I think the Vikings can go 11-6, clinch the NFC North and win a playoff game with the former Cardinals QB at the helm.”

Minnesota enjoyed similar success with another former high first-round quarterback in 2024. Sam Darnold, now with the Seattle Seahawks, led the Vikings for a 14-3 record that year, and he thrived with Jefferson and Addison as his primary targets.

That said, McCarthy showed that the Vikings offense isn’t quarterback-proof as he struggled in 2025 with 1,632 yards passing for 11 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions. Murray has enjoyed better years with the Cardinals, but his struggles there are a cause for concern, too.

Last season, Murray sustained a foot injury in Week 5, and he didn’t finish the season as the starter. He completed 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns versus three interceptions in 2025.

Kyler Murray Not Far Removed From a Strong Season

Despite his struggles in just five game appearances for 2025, Murray isn’t that far removed from one of his better seasons.

In 2024, Murray completed 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 572 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries.

The Cardinals went 8-9 that season, but Murray will have a stronger supporting cast in Minnesota than he did that year in the desert. In addition, Murray already has a history of bouncing back from injury and producing on the field.

Kyler Murray, Jordan Mason Named Fantasy Sleepers

Murray received more votes of confidence from ESPN as he was named a fantasy football sleeper along with Vikings running back Jordan Mason.

“Murray has been limited to just 30 games over the past three seasons, but the dual-threat QB has averaged 18.0 fantasy points per game over that span,” ESPN’s Eric Moody wrote. “Now in Minnesota with his best supporting cast since 2020 — including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson — Murray is well positioned to lean more on the vertical passing game.”

As for Mason, he shouldered the rushing load with Aaron Jones Sr. dealing with injuries in 2025. Mason may not have to do as much since Jones re-signed with the team, but Moody sees Mason as a good pickup for a fantasy team.

“Mason has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his career, ranking third among 54 running backs with at least 350 carries since he entered the league,” Moody wrote. “He averaged 9.9 rushing attempts and 8.1 fantasy points per game in 2025.”

“Mason’s sleeper appeal is largely tied to Aaron Jones Sr., a 31-year-old with 1,914 career touches who struggled with injuries and efficiency in 2025,” Moody added. “If Jones were to miss time, Mason would be firmly on the RB2 radar.”