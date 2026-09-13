Kyler Murray’s First Pass With Vikings Goes Horribly Wrong vs. Packers

Much had been made of the Minnesota Vikings QB room.

Kyler Murray won the job, after leaving the Arizona Cardinals, who had drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick while J.J. McCarthy was relegated down the depth chart.

With a new setting far from the Arizona desert, the 5-foot-10 Murray’s first taste of the Minnesota-Green Bay rivalry came with immediate pressure. Literally.

Murray’s first pass as a Viking came with a Packers blitz in his face, and as he tossed a hail-mary type of pass, the Packers’ Keisean Nixon picked it off.

Murray’s first drive as a Viking ended after two plays.

Kyler Murray Makes First Start With Minnesota Vikings, Throws Immediate Interception

Murray threw the 61st interception of his career on the Vikings second play from scrimmage. The turnover resulted in a Packers field goal and an immediate deficit for the Vikings.

Murray put the ball in harm’s way again on the next series, but a remarkable catch by Justin Jefferson kept the drive alive.

It will be interesting to see if Murray settles into his new role in Minnesota, or if the struggles continue and the Vikings are forced to being considering other options at QB.

Could they really go back to J.J. McCarthy after a dramatic offseason?

Why Did The Vikings Start Kyler Murray? What Happened to J.J. McCarthy?

The Vikings started Kyler Murray because he won Minnesota’s quarterback competition over J.J. McCarthy during the offseason and training camp.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell named Murray the starter on August 11 after roughly three months of competition. O’Connell pointed to Murray’s NFL experience, accuracy, athleticism and ability to process Minnesota’s offense as reasons the team believed he was ready to lead the unit.

“I think he’s demonstrated what he’s capable of, both the experience he has playing at a high level in this league, but also his experience now of coming in here being challenged,” O’Connell said when announcing the decision.

Murray also gave O’Connell a different dimension at quarterback because of his ability to create with his legs. The former No. 1 overall pick entered his first season in Minnesota with 20,460 career passing yards and 3,193 rushing yards. Murray’s record as a starter in Arizona is 38-48-1 over 87 games during sevin seasons.

McCarthy, meanwhile, remained part of the Vikings’ plans but fell behind Murray on the depth chart. Carson Wentz was later named Minnesota’s No. 2 quarterback for the season opener, leaving McCarthy in the emergency quarterback role against Green Bay.