Kevin O’Connell Shares Positive Kyler Murray Update After Concussion

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray lasted just 11 offensive snaps in Sunday’s win against the Green Bay Packers before being taken out of the game with a concussion after colliding with Packers defenders Lukas Van Ness and Javon Bullard, the latter of whom was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty after the play.

Concussions do not have a set timeline for a return the same way other injuries do. Chris Olave missed 8 consecutive games with a nasty concussion post Week 9 of the 2024 season, having previously suffered one three weeks earlier.

There are also players who miss very little time with the ailment. For the Vikings and indeed Murray himself, it appears as if the signs are somewhat encouraging, as head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed during his media availability on Monday that the former Arizona Cardinals QB is participating in meetings, not even a day post-concussion.

Kyler Murray is participating in meetings today, per Kevin O'Connell. So his symptoms are not such that he can't do that part of the preparation for Sunday's game at Chicago… https://t.co/dJ3v5BszZU — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 14, 2026

“Kyler Murray is participating in meetings today, per Kevin O’Connell. So his symptoms are not such that he can’t do that part of the preparation for Sunday’s game at Chicago…”The Athletic’s Kevin Seifert reported on Sep. 14.

Kyler Murray Able to Participate in Meetings Despite Injury

Seifert also shared that Murray’s status is “day-to-day” head of Week 2’s game at Soldier Field next Sunday, where they will face-off against the high-flying Chicago Bears in their second divisional game in a row to start the season.

The team will clearly be happy with this eventuality, after Murray spent substantial time down in the wake of the collision in Week 1. And this will no doubt have been helped by the fact that this is Murray’s first recorded concussion in the NFL

Whilst clearly, participation in team meetings is not the same as going out onto the field and competing in what could end up being a decisive divisional matchup come the end of the season.

But it is a step firmly in the right direction for the 29-year old.

Will Kyler Murray Remain the Starter Moving Forward?

The bigger question arising is whether the Vikings will choose to continue with Murray as the starter if he is cleared. Murray threw an interception early on in the game as he went 3/5 for 18 yards, obtaining a 27.5 passer rating.

Meanwhile, backup Carson Wentz managed a QB rating nearly 100 points better at 123.5, completing 12/19 for 133 yards, 3 touchdowns and no picks.

Unlike last season when the team had a vested interest in former starter and 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota does not hold any commitment to either Murray or Wentz past the end of the season, so O’Connell and the offensive staff will be completely free to choose whichever signal caller they believe gives them the best chance at victory.

If Sunday’s win is any indicator, that quarterback may well be the former Philadelphia Eagle.