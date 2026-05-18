Vikings Announce ‘Awesome’ News Amid Kyler Murray Questions

The Minnesota Vikings are making a significant bet on Kyler Murray in 2026, and the team made an announcement on Monday that sets the stage for finding out just exactly what the franchise acquired in its new 29-year-old quarterback.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported that the team has divulged plans for joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-August. That is significant given the level of talent on the Ravens’ roster, highlighted by the long-running success the organization has achieved across the last several years.

More specifically, new head coach and defensive mastermind Jesse Minter should provide a meaningful, and at least moderately telling, test for Murray as he adapts to a new system under Vikings head coach and offensive guru Kevin O’Connell.

“The Vikings are hosting the Ravens for joint practices on August 19-20. Pretty awesome collab here,” Lewis posted to X on May 18. “Vikings get a taste of Jesse Minter’s defense. Get to juxtapose Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray’s athleticism. Much more.”

Kyler Murray Will Create Conundrum for Vikings in 2027 Regardless of How He Plays in Upcoming Season

Murray is a fascinating prospect for Minnesota in myriad ways, but as many interesting questions and potential answers as he poses for the 2026 season, his unique status with the franchise actually creates even greater intrigue for 2027.

A back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2021 after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, Murray suffered through injury issues last year that cost him 12 of the Arizona Cardinals‘ 17 regular-season games.

The quarterback could have returned earlier in the year, but that organization chose to keep him out, so as to keep him healthy and maintain what it assumed would be meaningful trade value.

Instead, the Cardinals couldn’t move Murray and ultimately cut him loose despite a remaining tab of approximately $36 million for the upcoming campaign. This allowed Murray the freedom to sign anywhere he wanted because of his willingness to ink a league-minimum contract of $1.3 million for a single season.

However, he will enter free agency next spring, at which point the price per year is going to go way up. If Murray plays poorly, the Vikings will probably move on.

If he plays well, Minnesota will have to make a difficult decision: likely overpay for an injury-prone QB heading into his 30s who doesn’t fit the ideal mold in O’Connell’s offense, or let Murray walk and run the risk of him having success elsewhere, thus repeating the Sam Darnold mistake that cost former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah his job.

Kyler Murray May Have ‘Handpicked’ Vikings Due to Lack of Competition in QB Room

There is a strong chance that the Vikings are headed back to square one at the quarterback position in 2027 whether Murray plays well or not, with the alternative being the team tying itself longterm to a player in Murray who isn’t an optimal fit.

Because of that, Murray’s combination of talent and affordability this season is something of a double-edged sword. And the only real alternative in-house, beyond another multi-game stint of Carson Wentz (2-3 as the starter in Minnesota last year) is JJ McCarthy.

McCarthy is heading into his third professional campaign, and Murray wouldn’t even be part of the conversation if last season had gone well enough for the Vikings to view McCarthy as a legitimate longterm answer. ESPN’s Adam Schefter highlighted as much on Monday’s edition of “NFL Live.”

“There are a lot of people who believe that Kyler Murray handpicked that situation in Minnesota,” Schefter said. “That he could win that starting QB job.”