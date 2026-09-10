Vikings’ Kyler Murray Faces Stern Warning Ahead of Packers Game

Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray has a fresh start this season after the Arizona Cardinals decided to cut ties with him this past offseason. However, Murray also faces pressure to prove he can still be a starting QB in the NFL.

The former No. 1 pick isn’t a bust, but he never found the consistency to live up to his potential in Arizona. Nonetheless, in Minnesota, Murray has everything he needs to succeed: Pass-catching weapons, one of the best offensive-minded head coaches, Kevin O’Connell, and a defense that can take the pressure off him.

As a result, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN believes that Murray’s livelihood in the league is on the line this season, with the Vikings starting the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 on Sept. 13.

“I think his future in the NFL is on the line. I truly believe that. Sure, to have [Justin] Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson to throw the football to, if you show up in Minnesota, particularly in the aftermath of the J.J. McCarthy experiment,” Smith said on the Sept. 10 edition of “First Take.”

“Kyler Murray can’t come in there with the weapons that he has at his disposal, along with Kevin O’Connell being his coach and play caller. He can’t turn around and struggle and still look forward to a prosperous NFL future. That just can’t happen because there’s too many weapons there for a quarterback not to be effective.”

Stephen A. Smith Has Some Belief in Vikings QB Kyler Murray

Despite Smith’s warning, he believes Murray has the tools to make the most of this opportunity. Still, the question is, will he be able to go out on the field and do it?

“You’ve got a talent that clearly is a dual threat who can throw the football, albeit undersized height-wise,” Smith added. “He can throw the football. He needs to show up and remind everybody why he was the No. 1 overall pick and play like it.

“Otherwise, his career could be in jeopardy because there are very few jobs he’s going to have in the NFL that are going to be as lofty as this one with these weapons to throw the football to.”

Kyler Murray Gets Advice for Packers Game in Week 1

Meanwhile, former Vikings offensive guard Jeremiah Sirles issued clear advice for the 29-year-old ahead of his first game against Green Bay.

“Taking care of the football,” Sirles said on the Sept. 8 edition of the “Purple Insider” about what Murray needs to do against the Packers. “That’s the number one thing I’m looking for with Kyler Murray. Can we make sure we make good decisions with the football, get the ball out on time, and don’t hold on to it and take a bad sack because everyone’s covered?

“Those are such elementary quarterback plays that you think are pretty average. But you’re talking about a guy who hasn’t played football in a while. [He] got benched the last half of that year. The game, preseason, everything, the game speeds up exponentially. Crazy amounts between preseason and Week 1. Watching him get through his reads, put the ball not in harm’s way, and then take care of it and operationally move the offense up and down.”