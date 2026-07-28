Kyler Murray Receives Telling Statement Amid Vikings QB Battle

Kyler Murray could have a fresh start with the Minnesota Vikings, and all he has to do is edge out J.J. McCarthy in the team’s QB competition. Murray should be approaching training camp and the preseason with a chip on his shoulder to prove he can still be a starter in the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals cut ties with Murray this offseason, and now he’s on a one-year prove-it deal in Minnesota. Nonetheless, with Kevin O’Connell as his head coach, it might be the best scenario for the former No. 1 pick.

In a July 28 article from Alec Lewis of The Athletic, an anonymous former Cardinals coach is excited for Murray and the player that the Vikings could be rolling out as their starting QB this season.

“I think you’re about to see the best version of Kyler Murray,” the coach told Lewis. “And I’m f—ing pissed that I’m not going to get to be a part of it. I’m going to be jealous when he’s in a good environment, his headspace is good, and he shows people who the f— he is.”

Murray had a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in 87 games for the Cardinals in his career, per StatMuse.

Ex-Cardinals Employees Share Thoughts on Kyler Murray

Moreover, another former Cardinals coach noted that he believes Murray will be able to do what’s asked of him in O’Connell’s offense.

“We tried to be as much ‘quick game’ as possible from a protection mindset,” the former Cardinals coach who spoke to Lewis on the condition of anonymity said. “If he plays the way (O’Connell) wants him to play and he plays on time, and his feet and eyes are timed up, he won’t have any issue.”

Meanwhile, one former Cardinals executive revealed what might have gone wrong in Arizona for Murray, as the QB might not have lived up to his potential there. As a result, it’s something the Vikings’ coaching staff and front office could use to get the best out of Murray.

“He has always wanted to be held accountable,” the former Cardinals executive told Lewis. “I think a lack of that at times may have led to some of the inconsistencies. If I was a betting man, I would bet that you’re going to see some wild s— this year. To have the talent he is, with the talent (the Vikings) have, and to have O’Connell, who has a great mind and a great way of seeing it, they could be a really scary team.”

Adam Thielen on Vikings’ QB Battle Amid Training Camp

With training camp underway for the Vikings, the team’s former wideout Adam Thielen shared his thoughts on the QB competition.

“I think it’s Kyler Murray’s job right now,” Thielen said during a July 27 appearance on “NFL Live.” “But if J.J. McCarthy comes in and shows what he wasn’t doing well last year, he could win that job. First of all, when you see J.J. in person, and you’re around him, you want to be around him.

“He’s a great leader [and] fun to be around. He’s just a guy that everyone loves. At the end of the day, they drafted him in the first round, and they want him to have success. So if he comes in and shows it, he could win that job. But right now, it’s Kyler’s job.”