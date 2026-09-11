Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gives True Thoughts on Packers Defense

Kyler Murray will be facing a familiar face when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 on Sept. 13. Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was the former Arizona Cardinals head coach, so Murray would be familiar with his scheme.

On Sept. 10, Murray spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on what he expects from the Green Bay defense.

“Expect [the Packers defense] to play super hard and be competitive,” Murray told reporters. “A lot more things, but nonetheless, JG, I loved my time with him. So, I know how hard he’s going to coach his guys and how hard he’s going to have them playing. So, that’s something we got to be ready for.”

Moreover, Murray spoke about Gannon and what the coach means to him after spending three seasons together in Arizona.

“From a coach, one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had,” Murray added. “Just kept it real at all times, transparent, believed in his players no matter the circumstance. And yeah, man, just a really good dude.”

Murray will look to translate this production from Arizona and find the consistency he couldn’t find with the Cardinals. During his seven seasons in Arizona, Murray posted a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse.

Kyler Murray Excited to Make Vikings Debut in Week 1

Despite facing a defense with a defensive coordinator who knows him well, Murray is excited for his first game with the Vikings.

“I’m excited,” Murray said. “Honestly, just taking it one day at a time, though. Out of my, I don’t know how many years I’ve played football, this has got to be right up there for the most anticipated. I can’t tell you how excited and ready I am to just be on the field again.

“I haven’t played since October, so it’s been a long time for me, but at the same time, being even-keeled like I always am and just keeping the main thing the main thing, taking it one day at a time till we get to Sunday and trying to put the best product out there on the field for the team.”

Kyler Murray Handed Warning Heading Into 2026 Season

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN believes that Murray’s livelihood in the league is on the line this season, with the Vikings ahead of the Week 1 showdown.

“I think his future in the NFL is on the line. I truly believe that. Sure, to have [Justin] Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson to throw the football to, if you show up in Minnesota, particularly in the aftermath of the J.J. McCarthy experiment,” Smith said on the Sept. 10 edition of “First Take.”

“Kyler Murray can’t come in there with the weapons that he has at his disposal, along with Kevin O’Connell being his coach and play caller. He can’t turn around and struggle and still look forward to a prosperous NFL future. That just can’t happen because there’s too many weapons there for a quarterback not to be effective.”