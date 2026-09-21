Vikings Get Major Kyler Murray Update Ahead of Buccaneers Matchup

Quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t able to play for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. But he will be back in the starting lineup next Sunday.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon Murray has cleared the last hurdles in the concussion protocol. The insider added in his report that the Vikings plan to start Murray in Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Vikings QB Kyler Murray has cleared the concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Bucs,” wrote Pelissero on X.

Murray suffered a concussion while sliding on a play in the first half of Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz replaced Murray and led the Vikings to a dramatic 39-22 comeback victory.

Although there were far fewer points, the Vikings also beat the Chicago Bears with Wentz starting Sunday. The Vikings bested the Bears 9-3 to start the season 2-0.

The Vikings will visit the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 27. Kickoff is set for 3:05 pm CT.

QB Kyler Murray Set to Return for Vikings

Getty NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Murray didn’t get much of a chance in his Minnesota debut to play. He suffered a concussion on a controversial play, where two Packers defenders sandwiched the quarterback.

Although the NFL didn’t fine the Green Bay defenders for the hit, the Packers did receive an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Before exiting, Murray went 3-for-5 with 18 yards. He also had zero touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Murray had nine rushing yards on two carries.