Three Reasons Why Kyler Murray Will Win the Vikings Quarterback Competition

Kyler Murray reportedly had a choppy performance on Thursday afternoon during the Minnesota Vikings’ second day of training camp.

And even though fumbles and interceptions aren’t ideal, they are far from a major concern.

The breathless speculation won’t subside any time soon, but here are my three reasons why Murray is still right on track to be the starter over J.J. McCarthy when Minnesota begins its season on Sept. 13 against the Packers.

1. It Takes Time To Learn a New Offense

I was an NFL beat writer for the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, Carson Palmer’s first in the desert. He threw 22 interceptions that year and really didn’t seem comfortable in the system until the latter half of the season.

Two years later, Palmer finished second in the MVP race and led the Cardinals to the NFC Championship Game.

So, yes, learning a new playbook and a new group of wide receivers takes a little time.

Murray had some turnover issues on Thursday, but he has a career interception percentage of 2.0, which is tied for 11th-lowest all-time among quarterbacks, and doesn’t fumble much.

While Murray has his faults, turnovers are generally not a major concern. Those should wane in camp as he gets more comfortable with his new team.

2. Murray is Throwing the Ball Downfield

The most impressive throw of Vikings camp thus far may have been Murray’s 40-plus-yard dot to Dontae Fleming down the right sideline on Thursday.

While McCarthy has reportedly posted a better completion percentage, his throws have been more of the dink-and-dunk variety, according to the Vikings reporters on the scene.

Kevin O’Connell’s offense has long been predicated on play-action shots, and it’s a good sign that Murray has been able to dissect some of defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ wizardry and make those throws.

There is a riskier element to the vertical passing game, but it’s the best way to move the ball in the NFL. Defenses are at a distinct advantage if an offense can’t consistently pepper in chunk plays, and Murray is showing that ability early on.

3. Murray’s Rushing Ability Not Yet Part of the Equation

Murray is learning the offense as a standard pocket passer right now, and his performance is being judged against McCarthy strictly from what they bring with their arms.

But even if the throwing competition ends up anywhere close, let’s not forget the extra element Murray brings to the table.

He has long been one of the most dynamic running quarterbacks in the NFL. Murray is a massive threat on zone reads and quarterback runs, while also giving running backs a split-second of cushion by freezing linebackers on hand-offs.

Murray can also do special things on the football field off-schedule.

The most ideal scenario is for Murray to have a firm grasp of the offense and operate efficiently from the pocket, but best-laid plans can get muddied quickly in the NFL, and Murray has long shown the ability to be one of the league’s top improvisers.

It might not be a perfect next few weeks for Murray as he continues to learn O’Connell’s offense and the route intricacies of guys like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

But make no mistake: he is still the better option to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback, and should officially get that nod soon enough.