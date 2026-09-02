Kyler Murray’s Work Ethic Is Already Being Questioned With Minnesota Vikings

The biggest issue plaguing Kyler Murray throughout his career has always been his work ethic. That’s largely why he was available to Minnesota, to begin with, this offseason.

The Cardinals (hilariously) included an “independent study” clause in his five-year, $230.5 million contract signed in July 2022. The pact created restrictions to ensure he wasn’t distracted by video games, watching TV, or going on the internet while studying film on his own.

Arizona later removed the clause from his contract after Murray was ridiculed on social media for the clause. Their front office released a statement that read as follows:

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

Many believed that concerns over his work ethic were in the rear-view mirror at this stage of his career. However, that seemingly might not be the case.

Kyler Murray’s Work Ethic Coming Into Question Once Again

There’s been a lot of good news on the Kyler Murray front since he was named Minnesota’s starting QB on August 12. He’s been developing a strong rapport with Justin Jefferson and has seemed more comfortable in practice after the job became his. Unfortunately, that trend is coming to a screeching halt this morning.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reignited the fire surrounding concerns over his work ethic on PFT Live this morning. He heard from a trusted source that said, “The starting quarterback [Kyler Murray] is showing up right on time, and leaving as soon as the bell rings.”

He also added that, “To the extent that we thought, all of a sudden, he was going to be the guy who gets there well before anyone, and the guy who burns the midnight oil, that’s not happening, at least for now, in Minnesota.”

Can He Thrive Regardless Of The Concerns?

A starting quarterback in the NFL is the most important role in professional sports. Pitchers are important in baseball, but they’re rested every couple of games. Goalies are also highly important in both soccer and hockey, but substitutions also occur there. Starting quarterbacks not only take every snap of every game, but they also touch the ball on every single offensive play.

Regardless of whether a QB is the best player on their team, the sheer importance they play puts them in a leadership position. Kyler Murray became an important leader in Minnesota’s locker room the second he was named the starter on August 12. Chris Simms, who played 8 years in the NFL, also gave some insight into that conversation on PFT Live.

“It’s kind of a golden rule; As the quarterback, you’ve got to be the hardest-working guy on the team. You’ve got to be in the facility the most,” Simms said. “For the football team, the leaders of the team have to be the hardest working guys.”

Can an NFL QB be a last-guy-in, first-guy-out type of player and succeed? Honestly, the odds are stacked against them from the jump. They usually get weeded out pretty quickly and are never the long-term option for their respective franchise. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

With that said, Murray has everything he needs to thrive in Minnesota. They have a quality offensive line in front of him, a good RB duo behind him, and a boatload of weapons at receiver. He also has one of the league’s premier offensive-minded head coaches calling the shots.

Still, if he wants to show that he has what it takes to be their answer at the position, then he’ll have to buck the trend that plagues him everywhere he goes. It’s only September 2nd, and the season doesn’t kick off until next week. He still has time to do that.