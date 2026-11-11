Vikings’ Latest Comments Say Plenty About Kyler Murray

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with the media on Wednesday afternoon and talked about a variety of topics. From injury updates to player acquisitions, there was a lot to cover. Among the subjects were quarterback Kyler Murray and what has not worked for him this season.

The acquisition of Kirk Cousins certainly put Murray under a bit of a microscope. Murray has a lingering hamstring injury, and has struggled on top of it. Now, the Vikings have elected to go a different route with a proven veteran quarterback who has also played for the Vikings once before.

Vikings Coach Discusses Kyler Murray Development

There are numerous reasons why Murray hasn’t worked out for the Vikings to this point. O’Connell indicated specific reasons why Murray has struggled.

“The amount of actual snaps when you realize when he was healthy, able to have consistent preparation. It hasn’t been ideal, but I wouldn’t say that’s a complete thing. It just happened we had the opportunity to acquire a player we know really well, and with where we’re at right now, how important it is to maximize who we want to be as a team.”

This certainly does not sound like a personal referendum on Murray. The truth is, he has not been healthy for various points this season. He was in concussion protocol during the first week of the season following the win over the Green Bay Packers. This hamstring injury adds another layer to things as well. To say that this is just a performance-based thing would be a bit disingenuous.

Kyler Murray Has Had Frustrating Year

That being said, the quarterback has not exactly had the best season for the Vikings. The quarterback has recorded 1,020 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions over the course of six games. He also has hundred 67 rushing yards. Breaking his numbers down even further, he has a 64.9% completion percentage. His passer rating comes in at 86.6, and he has taken 15 sacks on the year.

His best game of the season to this point came on October 11 against the New Orleans Saints. He went 24-of-30 in the afternoon, throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown. He was able to throw for 247 yards against the Miami Dolphins the week before. It was then that Murray teased that big things were coming for the offense. That being said, it seems as though those particular things never came to fruition.

His most recent game was against the Detroit Lions at the beginning of the month. The Vikings lost 19-15. The hamstring injury has continued to bother him, and Carson Wentz got to start on Monday night. Now, the Vikings brought in Cousins in an effort to help stabilize the position.

It’s clear that the Vikings wanted to go in a bit of a different direction at the quarterback spot. One has to wonder what Murray’s future holds with the team. He is on a one-year deal, and letting him go may make sense for all parties moving forward. Right now, the priority is his health, and it’s clear that the Vikings themselves believe that they are in a playoff spot.

If anything, these comments say quite a bit about his on-field play and why a Cousins move had to be made.