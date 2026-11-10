Vikings Make Major Trade for Kirk Cousins From Raiders: Report

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Adam Schefter reported this. The Vikings will get Cousins in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick

This is a major move for a Vikings team that needed an upgrade at the quarterback position. Now, they have one, although it certainly cost the Vikings a pretty penny. This now could give them the opportunity to make a deep playoff run, with the veteran quarterback who has both experience in clutch moments and put the Vikings.

Adam Schefter had more in what was a busy day for the organization.

Term update: the Vikings are trading a 2027 third-round pick for Kirk Cousins.

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 24: Kirk Cousins #8 and head coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings embrace on the field after defeating the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’ Connell Have Had Success

The duo had successful years together leading the Vikings. The 2022 season saw the Vikings record a 13-4 record. They were named NFC North champions, and they did so in dramatic fashion. Cousins helped orchestrate eight comebacks and 11 one-score victories in this season. His overall production matched the results on the field. He threw for 4.547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. That season was also favorable for Justin Jefferson, as the wide receiver was able to win Offensive Player of the Year.

The 2023 season was a little bit different. The Vikings had a 4-4 record with Cousins under center. In Week 8 of that season, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. This ended his season, and the Vikings’ offense never truly recovered. They missed the playoffs, and it began a cycle of finding the right quarterback for the Vikings.

A Smart Move For Vikings Moving Forward

This undoubtedly gives the Vikings a weapon at the position. Cousins is also signed to a multi-year contract, which includes $10 million fully guaranteed for 2027. The contract he signed with the Raiders contained the club option in a void structure for 2027-2030. This includes an $ 80 million option for 2027. The reason it functioned as a one-year deal was to help the Raiders mentor Fernando Mendoza.

It’s also worth noting that Kyler Murray is on a one-year deal of his own. This could give the Vikings a reason to part with Murray at the conclusion of the season. Murray has been battling injury issues and has not played in several games this season. The Vikings signed him to a low-risk, high-reward deal in March. Now, they will not have to worry about the deal moving forward.

Cousins is set to start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, further adding fuel to this blockbuster move. What better way for Cousins to reintroduce himself back to the Vikings’ faithful than to play against the Packers. It will certainly be interesting to see how he does. At the very least, this gives the Vikings another weapon for a playoff run, and a veteran leader that can help get them there.