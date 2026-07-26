Vikings Legend Says the Starting QB Is Already Decided

Minnesota Vikings legend Chuck Foreman weighed in on the quarterback competition ahead of Vikings training camp. He spoke on a recent podcast and gave his thoughts as to where things stand in that regard.

Recently, articles have had Kyler Murray as the favorite to win the quarterback position. That being said, J. J. McCarthy is still expected to make a push in the competition. Evident that there will be a competition, and that it could take the entire preseason.

In the meantime, the Vikings legend offered his take on who should start at the quarterback spot, which has become one of the most highly talked-about battles of the preseason.

“I think it’s already known who’s gonna be the starter. They might pretend it’s gonna be a competition. We know what JJ is, immature and inexperienced. Carson Wentz, he came in a did a really good job for a minute, but then he fell off, cause he got injured. Then you went and got Kyler Murray. When you’re two time Texas player of the year in HS, you’re the real deal. Then you go to college and the number 1 guy off the board, and get drafted by a crappy team, now he’s got an opportunity to play with some really good football players.”

Foreman Was A Vikings Legend

Foreman knows a thing or two about successful football. He was one of the cornerstones of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense from 1973 to 1979. He was nicknamed “The Spin Doctor” for the running style that made him a complete player. Foreman immediately made an impact out of the gate, as he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1973.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg for his career. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection from 1973 to 1977 and was named the NFC Most Valuable Player in 1976. The playmaker also proved to be a solid pass-catcher. He had 73 catches in 1975, which was rare for an NFL running back to do so at the time.

Foreman would finish his career with the New England Patriots, but was best known for his work with the Vikings. The running back put up some impressive totals for his Vikings career. He would record 5,879 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns. He would also tally 336 receptions for 3057 yards and 23 touchdowns. Foreman was a weapon ahead of his time. His dual-threat ability made him one of the most dynamic players of his era.

McCarthy battled injuries and inconsistencies last season. All told, he recorded 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He showed flashes of being a productive and explosive player. However, he struggled in other areas as well, particularly in terms of holding onto the football.

McCarthy Has Shown Previous Promise For Vikings

Even with the struggles, McCarthy has been praised for his poise and ability to lead. That was evident in a preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. Teammates pointed to how he was able to lead despite adversity. McCarthy went 11-of-17 in that game, throwing for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Whatever the case may be, the quarterback battle is going to be a highly-watched storyline over the course of the preseason. It is undoubtedly going to be a competition, even if Murray has been deemed the favorite by some writers. McCarthy will get his chance to compete, and healthy competition is never a bad thing. This is a battle that may not only impact the Minnesota Vikings, but the rest of the NFC North. Various legends have weighed in on the topic, but it will all be settled on the field in short order. It will be a fun battle to watch.