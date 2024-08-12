Vikings Former 1st-Round Pick Dubbed Likely Cut Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings secondary has been a mess over the past three seasons and doesn’t look considerably more promising heading into 2024.

While the cornerback position is a hodgepodge of unproven youth and mediocre veterans, and among the most likely areas for Minnesota to add, the safety spots are relatively solidified. Veteran Harrison Smith and fourth-year player Camryn Bynum are more or less locked into the starting positions, with Joshua Metellus and Theo Jackson slotted in behind them as second-string, per the team’s most recent unofficial preseason depth chart.

The relative continuity Minnesota has at safety and the hierarchy that has developed at the position over the last year or two now looks like it may freeze a recent first-round pick in Lewis Cine out of a roster spot.