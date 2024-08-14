Vikings’ 1st-Round Pick a Top Trade Candidate After Preseason Debut

The Minnesota Vikings trading away 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. was a sign the team is unafraid to shed underperforming prospects — meaning former first-round pick Lewis Cine could be next.

Selected just 10 picks before Booth at No. 32 overall in the 2022 draft, Cine is buried on the third-team defense. He played fewer snaps than backups Theo Jackson, Jay Ward and even newcomer Bobby McCain in the Vikings’ 24-23 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders on August 10.

Considering Cine has not gained ground in the safety room after playing just 10 defensive snaps in his first two years, Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler deemed the former Georgia star a top trade candidate after the Vikings traded Booth for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nashon Wright.

From Fowler:

Similarly to the recent trade of Andrew Booth to the Dallas Cowboys, Cine could be the next former highly drafted Vikings secondary defender to find himself in new surroundings. It’s difficult to project where Cine’s snaps will come from this fall. With Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, and emerging talent Josh Metellus all presumptively locked into contributing roles as multi-level defenders, Cine’s snaps could solely come on special teams. The team also drafted Jay Ward (LSU) in 2023, and recently agreed to terms with veteran Bobby McCain for added depth. Cine still has value on the market, however, particularly for teams that entered the draft process with high marks on his game. There’s always teams that believe they can pull the best out of players that failed at their first NFL home, unlocking potential that failed to showcase in prior years.

Vikings Must Push Cine Trade or Face $5 Million Loss

Entering the third year of his four-year, $11.5 million contract, Cine carries a financial burden the Vikings must consider in determining his future.

According to Over the Cap, Cine would cost $5.4 million to release this year, due to his base salaries for the next two seasons being fully guaranteed.

The Vikings would have to play Cine’s $1.38 million signing bonus if they trade him. He was well-regarded coming out of the draft. The Cowboys’ leaked draft board from 2022 had Cine ranked No. 13 with a first-round grade.

However, his stock has plummeted internally, and there are few scenarios where Cine makes the final 53-man roster.

Prospective teams know this and could play hardball in trade talks and could play patient and see if he clears waivers, ultimately sticking the Vikings’ with the remainder of his contract.

If Cine is signed off waivers, the Vikings would be off the hook for paying out his contract, but there is an inherent risk that he’s not claimed. They cannot be picky with any potential offers they receive for Cine, but trade partners will have this in mind and likely extend a low-ball offer.

Ultimately, a Day 3 pick is likely all the Vikings can get for Cine, but it is better than facing his potential dead cap hit.

Vikings’ Theo Jackson Emerging as Harrison Smith’s Successor

There’s speculation that this season will be Smith’s final year in the league, which will leave the Vikings needing someone to fill his role for the 2025 season.

Bynum is an obvious candidate, but there will be a need for another true safety in Brian Flores’ system. Metellus fills a slot defensive back role more, opening room for Jackson to start in 2025.

A 2022 sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, Jackson was signed off the Titans’ practice squad to replace Cine after the Vikings’ first-rounder suffered a season-ending compound leg fracture.

Jackson immediately made a special teams impact that season and found himself filling the “Metellus Role” in Flores’ defense — a heavy cognitive load considering Metellus lined up at 12 different positions last year. He played 126 defensive snaps in 2023.

The safety roles in Flores’ defense are everchanging, especially considering the cornerback room has suffered several losses already this season.

However, Jackson has filled in admirably and has the potential to be the next safety to emerge in Smith’s stead.

“If you watch our meeting room, they are kind of like the Four Horsemen,” defensive backs coach Daronte Jones told Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller. “Those four guys sit right next to each other. Harry, Cam, Josh and Theo and those guys are in constant communication, talking as they’re watching tape. ‘How do you see this? I see it that way. We could do this. We could do that.’ I just love hearing that communication.”