Lions, Vikings Get Compelling Take on Colts’ Anthony Richardson

The Minnesota Vikings are having a QB competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. Nonetheless, many expect Murray to come out on top if he hasn’t already for some. Should Murray come out on top, there’s even speculation regarding whether the Vikings would be open to trading McCarthy.

As a result, if the Vikings were to trade McCarthy, could they be in the market for another QB to be third on the depth chart behind Murray and Carson Wentz?

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Indianapolis Colts‘ Anthony Richardson makes sense not just for the Vikings, but also for the Detroit Lions to improve their QB depth.

Moreover, Knox states that a 2027 fifth-round pick would be enough to land the former first-round pick, who could use a fresh start elsewhere.

“There just aren’t likely to be many teams in need of a talented but disappointing (to this point) former first-round quarterback,” Knox wrote in a June 22 article.

“The draft has passed, starting-caliber veterans are off the market, and Brendan Sorsby’s foray into the supplemental draft puts another intriguing developmental prospect on the proverbial table. Still, Richardson should interest teams that need a long-term backup or future starter and that aren’t willing to make a bid on Sorsby.”

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Could Use a Fresh Start

Moreover, Knox notes that it might be time for Richardson to get a fresh start elsewhere after failing to live up to his draft selection. The Colts are counting on Daniel Jones to be QB1 and Indianapolis could decide now is the time to part ways with Richardson.

“The Indianapolis Colts signaled that they’re turning the page on 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson when they signed Daniel Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension this offseason,” Knox added in the publication.

“However, this doesn’t mean that Indy doesn’t have a need for Richardson right now. With Jones working his way back from a torn Achilles, Richardson has value as an insurance policy.”

J.J. McCarthy Gets Uncertain Message on Vikings Future

Darren Wolfson of KSTP is among those who share the view that Murray will be the Vikings’ starting QB. However, Wolfson noted that if McCarthy were to fall to QB3, he can’t confidently say that the former first-round pick will be on the 53-man roster.

“This is not a quarterback competition,” Wolfson said on the June 7 edition of “Purple Daily.” “I’m sorry. In spite of everything they’re saying publicly, it’s not a competition. The competition is Carson Wentz being the No. 2 quarterback. Are they trading J.J. McCarthy before Week 1? There is no debate about who the starting quarterback is against the Packers in Week 1. We know it’s Kyler Murray…

“I think Carson Wentz being the No. 2 makes a lot of sense.. You mean to tell me that Carson Wentz is QB3? It just doesn’t make sense to me. And J.J. McCarthy being QB3? No. I don’t know. As we’re sitting here this first weekend in June, can I definitively tell you that Week 1 J.J. McCarthy is on the 53-man roster? I don’t feel confident telling you that.”