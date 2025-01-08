NFL Announces Potential to Change Vikings-Rams Game

With wildfires ravaging parts of the Los Angeles area, the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams‘ wild-card matchup at SoFi Stadium is subject to a potential change.

SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, is 10 miles from the Palisades Fire that has devastated parts of Santa Monica. Another fire, named the Eaton Fire, is roughly 17 miles northeast of the stadium in the Pasadena area.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling reported on January 8 that NFL chief spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the league “continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA” regarding the wildfires.

Goessling added that the NFLPA’s involvement is “significant” and that players could have concerns in that environment, which could lead to a location change.

“The NFL Players Association’s involvement in the conversation here is significant, I think,” Goessling added. “AQIs (Air Quality Index) in LA are around 450 right now; players would likely have major concerns about playing in those conditions. SoFi is covered, but open-air.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 70,000 people have evacuated Los Angeles, according to officials.

“The air quality index in the area varied Wednesday from 150 to well above 300, depending on specific locations, with smoke and ash blanketing the region. A rating of 150 is considered ‘very unhealthy,’ according to the system used to measure air pollution. The air quality in Inglewood, California — where SoFi Stadium is located — was 281 as of Wednesday afternoon,” ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry wrote.

NFL to Consider Location Change for Vikings-Rams’ MNF Due to Wildfires

The NFL is unlikely to postpone the game, but rather consider a new location for the Vikings-Rams’ “Monday Night Football” matchup to cap Wild Card Weekend.

A more likely solution would be changing the location of the game.

In 2003, due to the Cedar Fire in San Diego, the Chargers-Dolphins “Monday Night Football” game was moved to the Arizona State Sun Devils’ stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Considering past games at SoFi, the Rams fans’ presence for the game was already questionable, but given the circumstances at hand, the game has the feel of a neutral matchup no matter if it is relocated or not.

Vikings Slight Favorites Over Rams

Coming off a 31-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Vikings (14-3) received the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. The fourth-seeded Rams (10-7) clinched the NFC West title, which came with a guaranteed top-four seed.

Minnesota is considered a 1.5-point favorite, the smallest edge of any game in the first round of this year’s playoffs. That comes with the fact that the Vikings lost to the Rams 30-20 in Week 8.

Minnesota was coming off a loss to Detroit in that matchup as well and had a four-day turnaround before visiting the Rams. The Vikings won nine straight games following the loss to Los Angeles before falling to the Lions in Week 18.

The Rams started the season 1-4 but have won nine of their final 12 games.